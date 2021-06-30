checkAd

Bone Therapeutics publishes results of ALLOB Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of delayed-union fractures in Stem Cell Research & Therapy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 07:00  |  42   |   |   


Results showed percutaneous implantation of allogeneic bone-forming cells was well tolerated in patients and led to promising radiological and clinical improvements


Gosselies, Belgium, 30 June 2021, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces it has published the results of its Phase I/IIa clinical trial with ALLOB, Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic bone cell therapy, in patients with delayed union fractures. The results were published in Stem Cell Research & Therapy, the international peer-reviewed journal focusing on translational research in stem cell therapies.

Approximately 5 to 10% of all long bone fractures do not heal adequately, evolving to delayed union and nonunion fractures. Currently, the only viable treatment options are to undergo painful corrective surgery with significant disease burden and long recovery times. There are estimated over 1.7 million procedures for delayed union and nonunion fractures in the EU5, US and Japan alone (1). These conditions have an enormous physical and socioeconomic impact on patients, their family and the wider society, said Sven Kili, MD, interim Chief Medical Officer at Bone Therapeutics. “These promising Phase I/IIa ALLOB results are a further demonstration of the potential for allogeneic bone cell therapy as a valuable, cost effective alternative for these patients.

The Phase I/IIa study was a six-month open-label trial. It evaluated the safety and efficacy of ALLOB in the treatment of delayed-union fractures of long bones. The study evaluated 21 patients. Each patient had a fracture that had failed to consolidate between three and seven months. Each patient received a single percutaneous administration of ALLOB directly into the fracture site and completed a six-month follow-up. Fracture healing of ALLOB-treated patients was assessed using both radiological evaluation (based on CT-scan) and clinical evaluation (including health status and pain).

The results published confirmed that ALLOB was generally well-tolerated and that all patients met the primary endpoint, defined as an increase of at least two points on the radiological Tomographic Union Score (TUS) or an improvement of at least 25% of patients’ health status as measured by the clinical Global Disease Evaluation (GDE) score vs. baseline at six months post administration.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bone Therapeutics publishes results of ALLOB Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of delayed-union fractures in Stem Cell Research & Therapy Results showed percutaneous implantation of allogeneic bone-forming cells was well tolerated in patients and led to promising radiological and clinical improvements Gosselies, Belgium, 30 June 2021, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Enphase Bringt Encharge Batteriespeichersystem in Deutschland auf den Markt
Enphase Launches Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany
NXP and Jio Platforms Collaborate to Enable Expanded 5G Use Cases in India
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of $690 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Thesis Gold Completes $18.4 Million Over-Subscribed Financing
HP Unveils Pavilion Aero – Its Lightest Consumer Laptop
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus