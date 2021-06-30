checkAd

Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares (Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007)

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, announced on June 30, 2021, a capital increase of 306,800 new shares of the Company through Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“LPC”), a Chicago-based institutional investor, and its Open Market Sale AgreementSM with Jefferies LLC. As a result, the Company’s share capital is increased to 53,912,224.33 EUR and is represented by 15,493,956 shares.

This information is published in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions.

Figures – Modified on 30 June 2021 following the Capital Increase:

Total amount of share capital (EUR) 53,912,224.33
Total Number of shares with single voting rights 13,125,931
Total Number of shares with double voting rights 2,368,025
Total Number of Shares 15,493,956
Total of voting rights 17,861,981
Total number of attributed warrants 1,922,423
Total number of shares with voting rights that could be created following the exercise of the attributed warrants 1,922,423
Total number of diluted shares (Outstanding shares + Warrants) 17,416,379
Total number of diluted shares with voting rights 19,784,404

Contact person for regulated information (financial, transparency)

By law, any transparency declaration must be sent to our Company by email to the attention of Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer (CEO): investors@celyad.com.

Further questions about the content of this release can be sent to investors@celyad.com.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. The Company has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR T cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com.

