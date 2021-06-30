Addex Establishes At-The-Market ADS Equity Sale Program

Geneva, Switzerland, June 30, 2021 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that the company has entered into a sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (Cantor Fitzgerald), acting as sales agent, to offer American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing six shares with no nominal value through an “at-the-market” (ATM) offering program. The company’s ADSs are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “ADXN”.



The ATM enables Addex to offer and sell ADSs from time to time through Cantor Fitzgerald acting as the sales agent and by means of a prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 29, 2021, as part of the registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-255089) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 13, 2021. Copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained for free from EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. will arrange to send you the prospectus supplement if you make a request by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, New York, 10022, Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

Subject to the terms and conditions of the sales agreement, Cantor Fitzgerald may sell the ADSs by any method permitted by law deemed to be an “at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including, without limitation, sales made through The Nasdaq Capital Market or on any other existing trading market for the ADSs. Cantor Fitzgerald will use commercially reasonable efforts to sell all of the ADSs requested to be sold by Addex, consistent with its normal trading and sales practices. Pursuant to the prospectus supplement, Addex can offer ADSs at prices and on terms to be determined by market conditions at the time of the offering. The ADSs to be sold under the prospectus supplement shall not exceed $16.0 million.

Addex intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM program to advance development of its portfolio of proprietary allosteric modulator drug candidates. These include dipraglurant, an mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator, currently in a pivotal registration study for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) and a planned clinical study in blepharospasm, a type of dystonia, as well as multiple preclinical drug candidates.