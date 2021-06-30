checkAd

Addex Establishes At-The-Market ADS Equity Sale Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 07:00  |  41   |   |   

Geneva, Switzerland, June 30, 2021 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that the company has entered into a sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (Cantor Fitzgerald), acting as sales agent, to offer American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing six shares with no nominal value through an “at-the-market” (ATM) offering program. The company’s ADSs are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “ADXN”.

The ATM enables Addex to offer and sell ADSs from time to time through Cantor Fitzgerald acting as the sales agent and by means of a prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 29, 2021, as part of the registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-255089) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 13, 2021. Copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained for free from EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. will arrange to send you the prospectus supplement if you make a request by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, New York, 10022, Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

Subject to the terms and conditions of the sales agreement, Cantor Fitzgerald may sell the ADSs by any method permitted by law deemed to be an “at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including, without limitation, sales made through The Nasdaq Capital Market or on any other existing trading market for the ADSs. Cantor Fitzgerald will use commercially reasonable efforts to sell all of the ADSs requested to be sold by Addex, consistent with its normal trading and sales practices. Pursuant to the prospectus supplement, Addex can offer ADSs at prices and on terms to be determined by market conditions at the time of the offering. The ADSs to be sold under the prospectus supplement shall not exceed $16.0 million.

Addex intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM program to advance development of its portfolio of proprietary allosteric modulator drug candidates. These include dipraglurant, an mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator, currently in a pivotal registration study for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) and a planned clinical study in blepharospasm, a type of dystonia, as well as multiple preclinical drug candidates.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Addex Establishes At-The-Market ADS Equity Sale Program Geneva, Switzerland, June 30, 2021 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that the company has entered into a sales agreement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Enphase Bringt Encharge Batteriespeichersystem in Deutschland auf den Markt
Enphase Launches Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany
NXP and Jio Platforms Collaborate to Enable Expanded 5G Use Cases in India
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of $690 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Thesis Gold Completes $18.4 Million Over-Subscribed Financing
HP Unveils Pavilion Aero – Its Lightest Consumer Laptop
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus