ObsEva Presents Clinical Data on Open-Label Pilot Study of Yselty (linzagolix) for the Treatment of Severe Adenomyosis at ESHRE Virtual 37th Annual Meeting

-Two additional abstracts presented on data from ongoing clinical programs: Yselty for the treatment of uterine fibroids and nolasiban for uterine contractility of IVF patients prior to embryo transfer -

 

GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON – June 30, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced clinical data from a pilot study on Yselty (linzagolix) for the treatment of severe adenomyosis was presented at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) Virtual 37th Annual Meeting, being held June 26-July 1, 2021. Additionally, 52-week data from two Phase 3 studies of Yselty for the treatment of uterine fibroids, as well as results from an analysis of uterine contractility in women who participated in the IMPLANT 1 Phase 2 study of nolasiban for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) patients prior to embryo transfer (ET), was presented.

“We are encouraged by the positive data generated from the pilot study, demonstrating the potential clinical benefit of Yselty for the treatment of severe adenomyosis,” said Olivier Donnez, M.D., Ph.D., a key opinion leader in gynecologic therapeutics. “Suppression of estradiol using GnRH antagonists has been shown to be an effective treatment for endometriosis and uterine fibroids. Building on this, results from our study indicate that a full-suppression dose of Yselty reduces uterine and adenomyosis lesion size, as well as abnormal uterine bleeding and pelvic pain. We look forward to expanding on this study, potentially exploring a partial suppression dose to maintain efficacy after 24 weeks as we continue to work toward maximizing the full potential of Yselty to improve quality of life for patients.”

 

Yselty for the Treatment of Severe Adenomyosis

The abstract, titled “Efficacy and Safety of Linzagolix for the Treatment of Severe Adenomyosis: Initial Results from a Pilot Study,” is presented by Dr. Donnez in an ePoster and available on-demand through the ESHRE conference portal.

This single-center, open-label, exploratory study was designed to assess the efficacy and safety of Yselty in the treatment of adenomyosis (EudraCT number: 2017-004-042-14). Premenopausal patients with MRI-confirmed adenomyosis, moderate-to-severe pain and abnormal uterine bleeding were treated with high-dose Yselty (200 mg) for 12 weeks followed by low-dose (100 mg) for 12 weeks. The primary measure of efficacy was the reduction in uterine volume assessed by MRI. Other endpoints included adenomyosis lesion volume, pain, hemoglobin, uterine bleeding and quality of life.

