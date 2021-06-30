checkAd

DGAP-News Formycon Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.06.2021, 07:20  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Formycon Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021

30.06.2021 / 07:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 



Press Release // June 30, 2021

Formycon Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021

- Sales and other earnings total EUR 9.4 million

- EBITDA is EUR -1.7 million

- EBIT and net result in line with expectations at around EUR -2.0 million each

Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) today presented the sales and earnings figures for the first quarter of 2021, demonstrating a positive start to the financial year.

Consolidated sales including other income increased by around EUR 2.2 million to a total of EUR 9.4 million as of March 31, 2021, compared with the same period of the previous year (EUR 7.2 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR -1.7 million (Q1/previous year: EUR 0.4 million), the operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR -1.9 million (Q1/previous year: EUR 0.2 million) and therefore was in line with expectations. The quarterly result totaled EUR -2.0 million (Q1/previous year: EUR 0.2 million). In line with its growth strategy, Formycon will continue to invest in the development of its own as-yet unpartnered pipeline programs in 2021 and, in addition to the COVID-19 drug FYB207, will also advance the as-yet unpublished biosimilar candidate FYB206 on the development side. The forecast Group sales for 2021 will be higher than in the previous year (EUR 34.2 million).

In the current phase of the company, Formycon is focusing on the research and development activities of its own and out-licensed biosimilar projects or projects developed in partnership, which are providing the current revenues. After successful approval of the biosimilar candidates, Formycon will also participate in the marketing revenues.

The liquidity ratios of the Formycon Group also developed as planned by the end of the first quarter: Stocks of liquid assets, which comprise cash, checks, bank deposits and securities, totaled EUR 35.3 million at the end of March. Including short-term receivables from deliveries and services, as well as other assets worth around EUR 10.7 million, the Formycon Group held liquid assets totaling EUR 46.0 million on the day of reporting (Q1/previous year: EUR 25.8 million).

Seite 1 von 4
Formycon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Formycon AG - Informationssammelthread
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Formycon Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021 DGAP-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results Formycon Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021 30.06.2021 / 07:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.   …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Durchbruch im Vertrieb: Havn Life gewinnt Cannabis-Pionier Allied Health als strategischen Kooperationspartner
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat der GRENKE AG und neuer Vorstand bei der GRENKE BANK
DGAP-News: Successful stock market debut of Cherry AG on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Akquisition von Digitalisierungsspezialist für Open Source-basierte Softwarelösungen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: exceet Group SCA: exceet prepares potential sale of Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten und Systeme
Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet Finanzergebnis für das erste Quartal 2021 (deutsch)
07:20 Uhr
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet Finanzergebnis für das erste Quartal 2021
29.06.21
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Teva neuer Vermarktungspartner; KAUFEN
29.06.21
Formycon: Zulassungsantrag für FYB201 eingereicht
29.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Einreichung des Zulassungsantrags für FYB201, einen Biosimilar-Kandidaten für Lucentis(R)1 (Ranibizumab), bei der Europäischen Arzneimittel-Agentur (EMA) bekannt (deutsch)
29.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon and Bioeq announce submission of the marketing authorization application for FYB201, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis(R)1 (ranibizumab) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA)
29.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Einreichung des Zulassungsantrags für FYB201, einen Biosimilar-Kandidaten für Lucentis(R)1 (Ranibizumab), bei der Europäischen Arzneimittel-Agentur (EMA) bekannt
28.06.21
Formycon: Teva wird Partner für FYB201
28.06.21
DGAP-News: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. wird strategischer Partner für die Vermarktung von FYB201, Formycons Biosimilar-Kandidat für Lucentis(R)1 (Ranibizumab), in Europa, Kanada, Israel und Neuseeland (deutsch)
28.06.21
DGAP-News: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. wird strategischer Partner für die Vermarktung von FYB201, Formycons Biosimilar-Kandidat für Lucentis(R)1 (Ranibizumab), in Europa, Kanada, Israel und Neuseeland