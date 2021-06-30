checkAd

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Expiration of Tender Offer

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DEX) (the “Fund”), a closed-end management investment company, today announced the preliminary results of its issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 594,367 of its common shares (“Common Shares”), representing up to five percent of its issued and outstanding Common Shares, without par value. The offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Based on current information, approximately 31.24% shares of common stock, or approximately 3,713,508 of the Fund’s Common Shares outstanding, were tendered through the expiration date. This total does not include shares tendered pursuant to notices of guaranteed delivery. Because the number of shares exceeded 594,367 shares, the relative number of Common Shares that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of Common Shares properly tendered. The final number of Common Shares validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the tender offer will be announced at a later date. The Fund expects to make cash payments for tendered and accepted Common Shares at a price equal to 98% of the Fund’s net asset value (NAV) as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Payment for Common Shares tendered and accepted is expected to be sent to tendering shareholders within approximately ten business days after the expiration date.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests globally in dividend-paying or income-generating securities across multiple asset classes, including but not limited to: equity securities of large, well-established companies; securities issued by real estate companies (including real estate investment trusts and real estate industry operating companies); debt securities (such as government bonds; investment grade and high risk, high yield corporate bonds; and convertible bonds); and emerging market securities. The Fund also uses enhanced income strategies by engaging in dividend capture trading; option overwriting; and realization of gains on the sale of securities, dividend growth, and currency forwards. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

25.06.21
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940: DEX CUSIP #: 246060107
02.06.21
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Distributions