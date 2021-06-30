TheraVet Announces its 2021 Financial Calendar
TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 - ticker: ALVET), a biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals, today announces its 2021 financial calendar.
|
Financial Calendar
Dates*
2021 First-half results
September 30, 2021
2021 Full-year annual results
April 25, 2022
Annual General Meeting
June 2, 2022 at 5:00pm
(*) These publication dates are indicative and can be subject to modifications.
|
Events
|
Dates*
|
2021 First-half activity report
|
July 7, 2021
|
Participation at the VFB Congress
|
October 23, 2021
|
Participation at Finance Avenue
|
November 20, 2021
|
Participation at Investir Day
|
November 23, 2021
|
2021 Second-half activity report
|
January 12, 2022
(*) These publication dates are indicative and can be subject to modifications.
About TheraVet SA
TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet’s mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris et Brussels, its head office is in Jumet, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.
For more information, visit www.thera.vet
|
