TheraVet Announces its 2021 Financial Calendar

30.06.2021, 07:30   

Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 - ticker: ALVET), a biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals, today announces its 2021 financial calendar.

Financial Calendar

Dates*

2021 First-half results

September 30, 2021

2021 Full-year annual results

April 25, 2022

Annual General Meeting

June 2, 2022 at 5:00pm

(*) These publication dates are indicative and can be subject to modifications.

Events

Dates*

2021 First-half activity report

July 7, 2021

Participation at the VFB Congress

October 23, 2021

Participation at Finance Avenue

November 20, 2021

Participation at Investir Day

November 23, 2021

2021 Second-half activity report

January 12, 2022

(*) These publication dates are indicative and can be subject to modifications.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet’s mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris et Brussels, its head office is in Jumet, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.

For more information, visit www.thera.vet

Wertpapier


