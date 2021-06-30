checkAd

Nordex SE: Nordex Group wins 399 MW order in Brazil

Nordex SE: Nordex Group wins 399 MW order in Brazil

30.06.2021
- Wind farm comprises 70 N163/5.X Delta4000 turbines 

Hamburg, 30 June 2021. The Nordex Group has received an order for 399 MW from Brazil. The Group will supply 70 N163/5.X turbines for a wind farm located in Brazil's north-east state of Piaui. The contract also includes the service of the turbines over a period of five years.

Installation of the turbines, which will be delivered in a project-specific operating mode of 5.7 MW, is scheduled to start in early 2023.

The Nordex Group will manufacture the rotor blades and the 120-metre-high concrete towers locally and so securing and creating jobs in the country. Nordex Group's customers in Brazil are able to purchase N163/5.X wind turbines using the advantageous credit line known as FINAME, as well as other similar financing lines that use the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) accreditation system as parameter for defining local content. End of last year the Nordex Group obtained this accreditation for the N163/5.X wind turbine model from the largest public development bank in Brazil.

The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Wertpapier


