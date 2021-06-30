Nordex SE: Nordex Group wins 399 MW order in Brazil

Hamburg, 30 June 2021. The Nordex Group has received an order for 399 MW from Brazil. The Group will supply 70 N163/5.X turbines for a wind farm located in Brazil's north-east state of Piaui. The contract also includes the service of the turbines over a period of five years.

Installation of the turbines, which will be delivered in a project-specific operating mode of 5.7 MW, is scheduled to start in early 2023.

The Nordex Group will manufacture the rotor blades and the 120-metre-high concrete towers locally and so securing and creating jobs in the country. Nordex Group's customers in Brazil are able to purchase N163/5.X wind turbines using the advantageous credit line known as FINAME, as well as other similar financing lines that use the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) accreditation system as parameter for defining local content. End of last year the Nordex Group obtained this accreditation for the N163/5.X wind turbine model from the largest public development bank in Brazil.

