Energiekontor commissions Hanstedt-Wriedel wind farm

- Own park portfolio grows to over 310 MW



In June, the six wind turbines of Energiekontor's Hanstedt-Wriedel wind farm were successively commissioned and have since been feeding the electricity generated into the grid.

The Hanstedt-Wriedel wind farm was built on parcels of land belonging to the municipalities of the same name in the district of Uelzen, Lower Saxony. The wind farm consists of six General Electric Electric turbines of the type GE 5.3 - 158 with a hub height of 121m and a rotor diameter of 158m.

With a total nominal output of 31.8 MW, the expected annual yield of the wind farm is around 73 million kilowatt hours; this covers the electricity needs of around 30,000 average German households.

The Hanstedt-Wriedel wind farm remains in Energiekontor's own portfolio and thus significantly strengthens the Company's own generation capacities, which thus increase to over 300 MW of wind farms and a further 10 MW of solar farms.

The CEO of Energiekontor AG, Peter Szabo, emphasises the importance of this wind farm for Energiekontor: "The Hanstedt-Wriedel wind farm is one of the most powerful wind farms that we have realised in our Company's history and is currently the largest wind farm in our own portfolio. For many years we have been pursuing the strategy of taking over around half of the completed projects into our own portfolio. While we have sold more projects than we have kept in recent years, our very well-developed project pipeline now allows us to take over more parks into our own portfolio again. We are very confident that we will achieve our goal of expanding our own generation capacities to over 500 MW by the end of 2023."