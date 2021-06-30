checkAd

DGAP-News Energiekontor commissions Hanstedt-Wriedel wind farm

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.06.2021, 07:30  |  24   |   |   

DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Energiekontor commissions Hanstedt-Wriedel wind farm

30.06.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Output sufficient for the equivalent of around 30,000 households

- Own park portfolio grows to over 310 MW


In June, the six wind turbines of Energiekontor's Hanstedt-Wriedel wind farm were successively commissioned and have since been feeding the electricity generated into the grid.

The Hanstedt-Wriedel wind farm was built on parcels of land belonging to the municipalities of the same name in the district of Uelzen, Lower Saxony. The wind farm consists of six General Electric Electric turbines of the type GE 5.3 - 158 with a hub height of 121m and a rotor diameter of 158m.

With a total nominal output of 31.8 MW, the expected annual yield of the wind farm is around 73 million kilowatt hours; this covers the electricity needs of around 30,000 average German households.

The Hanstedt-Wriedel wind farm remains in Energiekontor's own portfolio and thus significantly strengthens the Company's own generation capacities, which thus increase to over 300 MW of wind farms and a further 10 MW of solar farms.

The CEO of Energiekontor AG, Peter Szabo, emphasises the importance of this wind farm for Energiekontor: "The Hanstedt-Wriedel wind farm is one of the most powerful wind farms that we have realised in our Company's history and is currently the largest wind farm in our own portfolio. For many years we have been pursuing the strategy of taking over around half of the completed projects into our own portfolio. While we have sold more projects than we have kept in recent years, our very well-developed project pipeline now allows us to take over more parks into our own portfolio again. We are very confident that we will achieve our goal of expanding our own generation capacities to over 500 MW by the end of 2023."

Seite 1 von 3
Energiekontor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Energiekontor commissions Hanstedt-Wriedel wind farm DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision Energiekontor commissions Hanstedt-Wriedel wind farm 30.06.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. - Output sufficient for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Durchbruch im Vertrieb: Havn Life gewinnt Cannabis-Pionier Allied Health als strategischen Kooperationspartner
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat der GRENKE AG und neuer Vorstand bei der GRENKE BANK
DGAP-News: Successful stock market debut of Cherry AG on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Akquisition von Digitalisierungsspezialist für Open Source-basierte Softwarelösungen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: exceet Group SCA: exceet prepares potential sale of Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten und Systeme
Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Energiekontor nimmt den Windpark Hanstedt-Wriedel in Betrieb (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Energiekontor nimmt den Windpark Hanstedt-Wriedel in Betrieb
23.06.21
Andere Ansichten: Steht Energiekontor vor der Übernahme?
08.06.21
DGAP-News: Energiekontor: Privatplatzierung eines kleineren Aktienanteils der Unternehmensgründer Günter Lammers und Dr. Bodo Wilkens (deutsch)
08.06.21
DGAP-News: Energiekontor: Privatplatzierung eines kleineren Aktienanteils der Unternehmensgründer Günter Lammers und Dr. Bodo Wilkens
08.06.21
DGAP-News: Energiekontor: Private placement of a smaller shareholding of the company founders Günter Lammers and Dr. Bodo Wilkens
08.06.21
DGAP-DD: Energiekontor AG english
08.06.21
DGAP-DD: Energiekontor AG deutsch
08.06.21
DGAP-DD: Energiekontor AG deutsch
08.06.21
DGAP-DD: Energiekontor AG english