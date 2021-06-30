GenSight Biologics Reports Topline Results from REFLECT Phase III Clinical Trial, Confirming LUMEVOQ Efficacy Including Better Efficacy with Bilateral Treatment

Figure 1. Best-Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) Change from Baseline (LogMAR) – Eye Groups. Note: Difference from baseline LogMAR. LS means are estimated by mixed models at the eye level, adjusted on baseline, with repeated values for each patient. (Photo: Business Wire)

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today reported key efficacy and safety findings at 1.5 years (78 weeks) post-treatment in the REFLECT Phase III clinical trial for LUMEVOQ. The results show better visual acuity improvements from bilateral intravitreal injections of the gene therapy compared to a unilateral injection.

“Following the rigorous guidelines of pivotal clinical trials, the data from REFLECT confirm that LUMEVOQ gene therapy improved best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), also the primary outcome for REVERSE and RESCUE,” commented Dr. Robert Sergott, Director, Neuro-Ophthalmology Service, Wills Eye Hospital, and Founding Director and CEO, William H. Annesley EyeBrain Center, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA, USA. “The surprising, ground-breaking, bilateral improvement with unilateral injection was found again, certainly not a chance event in three independent trials.”

Dr. Sergott added, “The bilateral injection of LUMEVOQ, showing better efficacy with no tradeoff in terms of safety or tolerability, makes the gene therapy a compelling therapeutic option. LUMEVOQ has changed the lives of patients with Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy.”

Designed under a Special Protocol Assessment with the FDA, the REFLECT trial is a randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled Phase III trial involving 98 subjects with vision loss due to Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) caused by a mutated ND4 mitochondrial gene; enrolled ND4 subjects had vision loss up to one year from onset. The ND4 mitochondrial mutation is associated with the most severe clinical form of LHON, with poor overall visual outcomes.1 All subjects received an intravitreal injection (IVT) of LUMEVOQ in their first affected eye. The second affected eye was randomized to either a second IVT of LUMEVOQ or a placebo IVT, which was administered on the same day or the following day. 48 subjects were randomized to LUMEVOQ bilateral treatment, and 50 to LUMEVOQ unilateral treatment (first-affected eye treated with LUMEVOQ, second-affected eye treated with placebo).