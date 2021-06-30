Leading financial consortium proposes new social, environmental impact-reporting rules for banks

- Banking for Impact consortium proposes new impact reporting system to measure environmental and social effects of all banking activities

- New impact reporting rules for financial firms to accelerate transition to sustainable economy – Banking for Impact consortium says

- Consortium includes Harvard Business School, Impact Institute, ABN AMRO, Danske Bank, DBS and UBS

- 'Impact transparency will focus banks on providing solutions for people and planet,' said Sir Ronald Cohen, chair of Impact-Weighted Accounts Initiative and co-founder of Apax Partners

- 'Banking for Impact is an opportunity for the banking sector to convene and set a new standard: 'Better Banking for a Better World'!' said Herman Mulder, the co-initiator of the Equator Principles and the Chair of the Impact Economy and True Price Foundations

AMSTERDAM and BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banks can accelerate the transition toward a sustainable economy by adopting new impact-reporting standards that account for social- and environmental factors, a group of leading financial institutions said in a call to action on Wednesday.

Financial firms need new reporting rules that pull positive and negative externalities like job creation and pollution into standard practices to provide a well-rounded picture of how they create true value, the Banking for Impact consortium said in a statement.

To that end, Banking for Impact aims to create new reporting standards for financial firms known as impact measurement and valuation (IMV), fueling sustainable economic decisions.

Banking for Impact published a Vision Paper on June 30, 2021, outlining plans to build an IMV approach that includes the quantification, valuation, attribution and aggregation of impacts for the financial sector. Such scalable standards do not yet exist for financial firms. The consortium, led in partnership with academia, called on other financial firms to join its ranks in reshaping the economy with sustainability at the core.

Harvard Business School has published groundbreaking research on IMV since launching the Impact-Weighted Accounts Initiative (IWAI) in 2019. Recent Harvard research monetizing the impacts of over 1,800 public companies' operations revealed a significant relationship between negative environmental impacts and lower stock market valuations, underscoring the strong business case for greener business models.