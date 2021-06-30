fox e-mobility AG publishes annual report for 2020 business year

Munich, June 30, 2021. fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company that specializes exclusively in the production, marketing, and development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and logistical applications, announces its final and audited annual figures for the financial year 2020 (ended December 31).



The financial year covers the period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 for the two group companies Fox Automotive Switzerland AG and Catinum AG. On December 7th last year, the new group, fox e-mobility AG, was created through the contribution of Fox Automotive Switzerland AG to Catinum AG. In the course of this so-called 'reverse merger', the stock exchange listing of fox e-mobility AG was also implemented on December 22, 2020. The consolidation was carried out for the first time as per December 31, 2020.



In addition to the preliminary key data already published on 15 June, a separate profit and loss account has been prepared. However, fox e-mobility AG did not yet have any revenue in the 2020 financial year. Expenses were incurred mainly in connection with the establishment of business operations and the reverse merger. The consolidated annual result was therefore a loss of around EUR 0.3 million.



The equity of fox e-mobility amounted to EUR 100.4 million as of balance sheet date December 31, 2020. Total assets were at EUR 108.6 million. There are no short-term or long-term financial liabilities to banks or other lenders. All liabilities amounting to EUR 5.0 million are due to shareholders, trade payables and similar. Deferred tax liabilities of EUR 2.9 million are a consequence of the additions to equity. Provisions amounted to EUR 0.3 million.

