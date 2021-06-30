EDPR Says Ocean Winds Gets 25-Year CFD for 369.5 MW Offshore Projects in Poland
- (PLX AI) – EDPR says Ocean Winds secures a 25-year contract for difference for 369.5 MW of offshore projects in Poland.
- B&C Wind are two offshore wind projects in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Poland which are 100% owned by Ocean Winds, a 50:50 offshore JV between EDPR and Engie
- CfD was granted under the first phase of Poland’s offshore program, awarding B&C Wind a 25-year CfD at a maximum of 319.60 PLN/MWh
