checkAd

EDPR Says Ocean Winds Gets 25-Year CFD for 369.5 MW Offshore Projects in Poland

Autor: PLX AI
30.06.2021, 07:43  |  44   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – EDPR says Ocean Winds secures a 25-year contract for difference for 369.5 MW of offshore projects in Poland.
  • B&C Wind are two offshore wind projects in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Poland which are 100% owned by Ocean Winds, a 50:50 offshore JV between EDPR and Engie
  • CfD was granted under the first phase of Poland’s offshore program, awarding B&C Wind a 25-year CfD at a maximum of 319.60 PLN/MWh

EDP Renovaveis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EDPR Says Ocean Winds Gets 25-Year CFD for 369.5 MW Offshore Projects in Poland (PLX AI) – EDPR says Ocean Winds secures a 25-year contract for difference for 369.5 MW of offshore projects in Poland.B&C Wind are two offshore wind projects in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Poland which are 100% owned by Ocean Winds, a 50:50 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Vestas Leads Copenhagen Blue Chips After Upgrade, Spanish Turbine Order
Grieg Seafood Sells Shetland Ops to SalMar / Leroy Seafood Venture
DoorDash Consensus Likely to Go Up, Wells Fargo Says, Boosting Price Target by 26%
Rheinmetall Gets Contract Over Half a Billion Euros to Modernize Puma IFVs
Deutsche Boerse Buys Majority Stake in Crypto Finance
Swedish Orphan Initiated with Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Norden Raises FY Adj. Net Outlook to $140-200 Million from $110-160 Million
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Vestas Leads Copenhagen Blue Chips After Upgrade, Spanish Turbine Order
Rexel Raises FY Adj. EBITA Margin Outlook to 5.7% from 5%
Maersk Inches Higher as Another Analyst Predicts Guidance Upgrade
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Vestas Leads Copenhagen Blue Chips After Upgrade, Spanish Turbine Order
Rexel Raises FY Adj. EBITA Margin Outlook to 5.7% from 5%
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Vestas Leads Copenhagen Blue Chips After Upgrade, Spanish Turbine Order
Rexel Raises FY Adj. EBITA Margin Outlook to 5.7% from 5%