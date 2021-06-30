Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

EDPR Says Ocean Winds Gets 25-Year CFD for 369.5 MW Offshore Projects in Poland (PLX AI) – EDPR says Ocean Winds secures a 25-year contract for difference for 369.5 MW of offshore projects in Poland.B&C Wind are two offshore wind projects in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Poland which are 100% owned by Ocean Winds, a 50:50 …



