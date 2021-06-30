checkAd

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Autor: Accesswire
30.06.2021, 08:00  |  22   |   |   

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Ferguson plc (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG) (the 'Company') announces that on June 29, 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $400 million share …

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Ferguson plc (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG) (the 'Company') announces that on June 29, 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $400 million share repurchase program, details of which were announced on March 16, 2021.

Description of shares: Ferguson plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of shares repurchased: 22,273

Date of transaction: June 29, 2021

Price paid per share: £101.337025

Broker: J.P. Morgan Securities plc

The Company intends to hold these Shares in Treasury.

Including Shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 9,375,602 Shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 222,795,580.

The figure of 222,795,580 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) ACT 2018, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5493D_1-2021-6-29.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ferguson plc

Bill Brundage, Chief Financial Officer

+1 757 223 6092

 

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications

+1 224 285 2410

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653659/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-i ...

Ferguson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Ferguson plc (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG) (the 'Company') announces that on June 29, 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $400 million share …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
NuRAN Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $11,000,000 and ...
Metamaterial Exchangeco Inc. Commences Trading on the CSE
REPEAT - HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing Date
Exploration Update on Akie Drill Program
Murchison Successfully Identifies Surface Sulphide Mineralization over a Strike Length of at Least ...
Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Site Visit at Letain Nickel-Cobalt Project, British Columbia
Jericho Energy Ventures Launches Hydrogen Based Video Series
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Third Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces IFRS to US GAAP Investor Session
29.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
28.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
24.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
23.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
22.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
21.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
18.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
18.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
17.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares