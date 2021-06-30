Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of the Company …

On 25 June 2021, Kings Chapel International Limited, sold 300,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ('Shares') at an average approximate price of 140.00p per share. This transaction formed part of the rebalancing of Kings Chapel International Limited's portfolio. On 29 June 2021, Kings Chapel International Limited, sold a further 200,000 Shares at an average approximate price of 141.00p per share. Mr. Treger has indicated to the Board that it is his intention to retain at least 75% of his pre-existing beneficial holding of Shares.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Kings Chapel International Limited, a Person Closely Associated ('PCA') with Mr. Treger.

On 29 June 2021, Mr. Treger via his pension fund acquired 35,000 Shares at an approximate price of 141.81p per share.

Mr. Treger and his PCAs have made a significant investment in Shares of the Company since Mr. Treger became Chief Executive Officer in October 2013. In total, prior to this announcement, Mr. Treger and persons closely associated with him have invested approximately £4.5m acquiring Shares in the Company. These Shares had all been acquired on the London Stock Exchange at market price and not under any option package.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Treger and persons closely associated with him is 4,274,951 Shares, representing 2.00% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

