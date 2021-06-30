checkAd

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Kings Chapel International Limited, a Person Closely Associated ('PCA') with Mr. Treger.

On 25 June 2021, Kings Chapel International Limited, sold 300,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ('Shares') at an average approximate price of 140.00p per share. This transaction formed part of the rebalancing of Kings Chapel International Limited's portfolio. On 29 June 2021, Kings Chapel International Limited, sold a further 200,000 Shares at an average approximate price of 141.00p per share. Mr. Treger has indicated to the Board that it is his intention to retain at least 75% of his pre-existing beneficial holding of Shares.

On 29 June 2021, Mr. Treger via his pension fund acquired 35,000 Shares at an approximate price of 141.81p per share.

Mr. Treger and his PCAs have made a significant investment in Shares of the Company since Mr. Treger became Chief Executive Officer in October 2013. In total, prior to this announcement, Mr. Treger and persons closely associated with him have invested approximately £4.5m acquiring Shares in the Company. These Shares had all been acquired on the London Stock Exchange at market price and not under any option package.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Treger and persons closely associated with him is 4,274,951 Shares, representing 2.00% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name Kings Chapel International Limited

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

140.00p

300,000

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

300,000

140.00p

e.

Date of the transaction 25 June 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name Kings Chapel International Limited

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

141.00p

200,000

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

200,000

141.00p

e.

Date of the transaction 29 June 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name Julian Treger

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status Chief Executive Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

141.8142p

35,000

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

35,000

141.8142p

e.

Date of the transaction 29 June 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

 

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi

 
   

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown  
   
RBC Capital Markets

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah  
   
Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0)20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers  

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



