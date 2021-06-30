checkAd

IDnow and French Identity Technology Provider ARIADNEXT Combine to Create Leading Pan-European Identity Verification Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 08:00  |  19   |   |   

Combined product portfolio will offer one of the broadest sets of identity verification solutions to the European market.

MUNICH and RENNES, France, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a German-based leader in identity verification-as-a-service solutions, today announced that it has agreed to acquire ARIADNEXT, a French company specializing in remote identity verification and digital identity creation.

Andreas Bodczek, CEO of IDnow

With IDnow and ARIADNEXT joining forces, the companies can provide one comprehensive identity verification platform, ranging from AI driven to human-assisted technology and from online to point-of-sale verification options. The combination further increases the services IDnow offers to the UK, French and German markets, as well as to international customers with identity verification needs across several jurisdictions and use cases.

On the back of strong adoption of digital identity products, IDnow expects to increase revenue 3x in 2021 versus 2019 and is on track to continue accelerating this growth momentum.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, IDnow has seen an extraordinary increase in demand for their solutions. IDnow's products have been used 200% more compared to last year and many companies have decided to switch to fully digital application processes. The integration of ARIADNEXT, whose service usage has increased more than 130% per year over the last 5 years, will help to meet this rising demand by providing an outstanding, frictionless user experience.

"This combination with ARIADNEXT is an important step towards our vision of building the pan-European leader for identity verification-as-a-service solutions," said Andreas Bodczek, CEO of IDnow. "Identity verification saw a major turn towards digitalization over the past decade and this trend has been further accelerated by the pandemic. It is now critical for banks, insurers, mobility companies and others to shift towards safe, automated solutions. With ARIADNEXT, in addition to our recent acquisition of identity Trust Management AG, IDnow can provide our customers with an even broader suite of products through a single platform with a seamless user experience." 

"We are looking forward to joining a team of IDnow's caliber, combining our experience and skills to work towards our shared vison of providing a pan-European secure and future-proof solution to customers," said Guillaume Despagne, President of ARIADNEXT. "With a strong presence in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland and Romania, our combined product portfolios create an unmatched platform for customers across the European market."

IDnow will retain ARIADNEXT's locations in Rennes, Paris, Madrid, Bucharest, Iasi and Warsaw, as well as its over 125 employees. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading identity verification platform in Europe with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform provides a broad portfolio of identity verification solutions, ranging from automated to human-assisted from purely online to point-of-sale, each of them optimized for user conversion rates and security.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom and France and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 670 international clients, spans a wide range of industries, and includes leading international players such as, Western Union, UBS, Commerzbank, Sixt and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, wefox and Tier mobility.

About ARIADNEXT

ARIADNEXT is a European leader in the digital identification industry. By providing fully automated solutions based on Artificial Intelligence, ARIADNEXT offers companies and governments the ability to instantly build trusting relationships with their consumers and citizens. These solutions enable them to meet regulatory challenges and anti-fraud requirements while focusing on customer experience and digital transformation.

The company has offices in France, Spain, Poland and Romania. ARIADNEXT's solutions have already attracted more than 300 customers in Europe such as Société Générale, Crédit Mutuel, Lydia, Younited Credit, Française des Jeux, Unibet, SFR and Bouygues Telecom.

Press contact IDnow:
 Christina Schwinning
press@idnow.io
+49 89 41324 6054

Press contact ARIADNEXT
Elodie Poulain
press@ariadnext.com
+33 230 960 570

IDnow Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554696/Andreas_Bodczek_IDnow.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1342896/IDnow_Logo.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IDnow and French Identity Technology Provider ARIADNEXT Combine to Create Leading Pan-European Identity Verification Platform Combined product portfolio will offer one of the broadest sets of identity verification solutions to the European market. MUNICH and RENNES, France, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - IDnow, a German-based leader in identity verification-as-a-service …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TA Associates Announces Revalize, a New Cloud-Software Platform for Manufacturers
Medical experts identify reasons for growing Joint pains cases among Nigerians
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
Fibank Provides Its Mastercard Cardholders with the Option to Make Payments Using Their Fitbit ...
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Ongoing Innovation Is Lighting up the Future of Every Industry
FTX, Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Announce Long-Term Partnership
Food Robotics Leader Soft Robotics Raises $10M to Meet Pandemic-induced Demand and Bring its 3D ...
Attana has obtained CE-IVD Marking for its first products within clinical diagnostics
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size To Reach $312.56 Billion By 2028, Owing To ...
Driving Simulator Market Generated $1,525.6 Million Revenue In 2020 Finds P&S Intelligence
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
IBM and Indian Institute of Science Launch Innovation Lab to Advance Hybrid Cloud Research in India
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus