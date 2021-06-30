checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.06.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Wolff
Last name(s): Lange

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Jungheinrich AG

b) LEI
529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares in a community of heirs with two other persons who are not subject to the reporting obligations under Art. 19 MAR.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
42.1415 EUR 168566 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
42.1415 EUR 168566 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


30.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
22047 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69355  30.06.2021 



