checkAd

eQ has raised close to 700 million USD for North American Private Equity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 08:00  |  17   |   |   

Press release
30 June 2021, 09:00 am

eQ Asset Management’s fourth US-focused private equity fund eQ PE XIII US has raised a record USD 293 million from the beginning of fund raising in January 2021. eQ’s previous US-fund eQ PE XI US raised USD 217 million in 2019. The new fund exceeds its predecessor by over 35% and brings the total commitments in US PE-funds to almost 700 million USD.

eQ PE XIII US makes commitments to private equity funds whose strategy is to invest equity in unlisted lower midmarket companies operating in the US and Canada. The portfolio will consist of around 15 funds investing into approximately 200 underlying companies diversified by sector and geography. eQ will manage the fund and Chicago-based RCP Advisors will act as the investment advisor responsible for investment selection and providing access to the most interesting funds.

Staffan Jåfs, Head of Private equity comments:
"eQ has raised almost 700 million USD for private equity funds investing in North America. Our strategic partnership with RCP has evolved into an outstanding cooperation. An experienced local partner is an essential requirement to finding the most interesting funds and providing access to these funds. We have made over 40 commitments to funds in North America over the last six years and our first US-focused funds have already demonstrated strong value creation. For eQ PE XIII US commitments have already been made covering 60% of investment capacity", concludes Jåfs. 

eQ Asset Management’s assets under management totaled 9.9 billion euros at the end of March 2021 out of which 2.0 billion euros are in private equity fund of funds. eQ launches European and US-focused funds alternating years. Following eQ PE XIII US, eQ PE XIV North and eQ’s fourth secondary fund eQ PE SF IV will be launched in 2022, both investing in Northern Europe. eQ PE funds are available only to professional investors.

Helsinki 30 June 2021

eQ Asset Management Ltd

For further information:

Staffan Jåfs, Head of Private Equity, eQ Asset Management Ltd
+358 (9) 6817 8736, staffan.jafs@eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and private individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 9.9 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. 

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

eQ has raised close to 700 million USD for North American Private Equity Press release30 June 2021, 09:00 am eQ Asset Management’s fourth US-focused private equity fund eQ PE XIII US has raised a record USD 293 million from the beginning of fund raising in January 2021. eQ’s previous US-fund eQ PE XI US raised USD 217 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Enphase Bringt Encharge Batteriespeichersystem in Deutschland auf den Markt
Enphase Launches Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of $690 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Thesis Gold Completes $18.4 Million Over-Subscribed Financing
HP Unveils Pavilion Aero – Its Lightest Consumer Laptop
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus