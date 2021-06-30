Alliance Trust PLC - Board Changes

Alliance Trust PLC hereby confirms, further to the announcement it made on 3 March 2021, that Karl Sternberg, the Company’s Senior Independent Director, is today stepping down from the Board. Sarah Bates, who joined the Board on 3 March 2021, succeeds Karl in that role.

In addition, Chris Samuel, who joined the Board with Karl in 2015, has confirmed that he will not be seeking re-election at the Company’s next Annual General Meeting.

Gregor Stewart, Chairman of the Company, said:

“Chris and Karl both joined the Board in 2015 and are standing down as part of the Company’s succession plan. I would like to reiterate my thanks to Karl and also to thank Chris for the significant and continuing contribution he has made to the Board. I am also pleased to welcome Sarah to the role of Senior Independent Director.”

