Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

30.06.2021, 08:00  |  10   |   |   

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notification on June 28, 2021 from BlackRock, Inc. that it crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company on June 25, 2021. 

Blackrock Inc.’s total interest in voting rights is now below 3% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841793
   
WH Ireland (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
   
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray   
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
   
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.





