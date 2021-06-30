Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 30.06.2021, 08:00 | 10 | 0 |
ST HELIER, Jersey, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notification
on June 28, 2021 from BlackRock, Inc. that it crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company on June 25, 2021.
Blackrock Inc.’s total interest in voting rights is now below 3% of the Company's issued share capital.
For further information please contact:
|
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
|
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841793
|
WH Ireland (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford
|
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
|
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
|
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
|
3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
|
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0