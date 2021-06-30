checkAd

Changes in substantial shareholding

AS Ekspress Grupp informs about the change in the structure of shareholders with substantial holdings.

On 29 June 2021, an agreement was entered into, pursuant to which KJK Fund SICAV-SIF will transfer all its 4,002,052 shares of AS Ekspress Grupp to OÜ HHL Rühm. The transferred shares are 13.00% of total AS Ekspress Grupp shares. The transaction will be completed and the ownership oh the shares will be transferred in August 2021.

Pursuant to the transaction, Hans Luik’s share in AS Ekspress Grupp will increase to 73.23% in August 2021 – OÜ HHL Rühm’s shareholding will increase to 47.37% (14,589,365 shares) and Hans Luik’s shareholding remains the same 25.86% (7,963,307 shares).


Signe Kukin
CFO of the Group
AS Ekspress Grupp
Telephone: +372 669 8381
E-mail address: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1600 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.





