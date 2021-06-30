checkAd

i3 Energy PLC Announces Capital Restructuring & Wapiti Acquisition

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E) (TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the following update.

Maiden Dividend

The final confirmation hearing in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales was held yesterday and the court approved the cancellation of i3 Energy's share premium account (the 'Capital Reduction'). The court order together with the court approved statement of capital has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and the Capital Reduction will finally become effective upon the registration of the court order by the Registrar of Companies, which is expected to occur in the next few days. The Ex-dividend date, Record Date and Payment Date will be announced immediately following confirmation of the registration. With the predicted timing of the above registration by the Registrar of Companies, i3 expects the Ex-dividend date to be during the week commencing 12 July 2021.

Wapiti Production Acquisition

Previously announced as a letter of intent on 17 June 2021, the Company has now executed a binding sales and purchase agreement to acquire 230 boe/d of Wapiti production, a non-core asset to the seller, whereafter i3 intends to conduct six well reactivations to bring Next Twelve Months ('NTM') production to an estimated 310 boe/d at a total acquisition and capital cost of USD 410k, which translates to an acquisition cost of only 0.56x expected NTM net operating income (revenue minus royalties, opex, transportation and processing). This production acquisition is expected to complete in early Q3 2021, with a 1 April 2021 effective date.

END

Qualified Person's Statement

In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, i3 discloses that Majid Shafiq is the qualified person who has reviewed the technical information contained in this document. He graduated with a Master's Degree in Petroleum Engineering from Heriot-Watt University in 1988 and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Majid Shafiq consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO)

