Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to provide an update on the planned completion of the acquisition of the 69% operated interest in the Maari asset, shallow water offshore New Zealand.
Further to the Company's announcement on 9 June 2021, we are pleased to confirm that following discussions with the seller OMV New Zealand Limited ('OMV NZ'), both Jadestone and OMV NZ have agreed to extend the long stop date under the Maari sale and purchase agreement to 31 August 2021. Both OMV NZ and the Company continue to work to satisfy the remaining outstanding conditions and to complete the transaction.
