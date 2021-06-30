DGAP-News: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Annual Report MagForce AG Publishes Financial Results for the Year 2020 and Operative Highlights 30.06.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Europe: High growth in treatment numbers beginning of 2020 - after severe COVID-19 impact European roll-out now picks up speed again

- USA: Stage 2a of pivotal single-arm study for the focal ablation of intermediate risk prostate cancer completed - additional data support excellent results

Berlin, Germany, and Nevada, USA, June 30, 2021 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, published today its financial results as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as operative highlights.



Operative Highlights

Europe - Brain Cancer Treatment: Within the first two months of 2020, MagForce was able to exceed the total number of treatments of the entire year 2019. This was a great success, however, unfortunately this trend did not continue due to the first and second wave of the pandemic, which put a considerable strain on the healthcare system and also affected the clinics offering the NanoTherm Therapy system. As a result, and as for numerous other indications, MagForce saw lower treatment numbers throughout the last ten months of 2020. Given the much improved situation, managment is looking into the future optimistically and is confident to be able to follow on from the success of the first quarter of 2020.

In summary, MagForce has made good progress in the European roll-out strategy throughout 2020. Currently, four centers are offering NanoTherm therapy of which 2020 two treatment centers in Germany have started to commercially treat brain tumor patients at their respective sites. This is, for one, the Paracelsus Clinic in Zwickau with which MagForce entered into a cooperation agreement in June of 2019, and which started to actively treat patients at the beginning of 2020. And secondly it is the Hufeland Clinic Mühlhausen in Thuringia, where a NanoActivator device was installed and audited during H2/2020 and which started patient treatments in December last year. Both treatment centers are led by experienced key opinion leaders in their field and are located in strategically important geographic regions. The Zwickau clinic for example not only receives inquiries from patients in Germany but also from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ukraine, and Russia. With the expansion of treatment centers, MagForce's innovative therapy option is now available to larger patient populations across Germany and Eastern Europe, closing an important treatment gap for Europe.