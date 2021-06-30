checkAd

Notes with a coupon payment linked to the EURO Stoxx 50 Price index

Company announcement



30 June 2021

Notes with a coupon payment linked to the EURO Stoxx 50 Price index

On 1 July 2021, Danske Bank will issue EUR 126,000 in notes with a coupon payment linked to the performance the EURO Stoxx 50 Price index. The notes are designated “DB European Autocallable 2026”, (ISIN: DK0030492723).

The notes are issued at a price of 100. The notes pay interest as determined by reference to the development of the EURO Stoxx 50 Price index.

The notes are issued under Danske Bank’s EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured Note Programme dated 16 June 2021.

For further information about the notes, please see the Final Terms attached to this announcement which together with the Base Prospectus specify the terms and conditions of the notes.

Danske Bank A/S

Contact: Michael Berthelsen, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +45 45 13 71 16


