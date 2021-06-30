TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) today announced its financial results for the three months ended April 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021”). Revenue rose more than 300% sequentially over the previous quarter (“Q1 2021”), reflecting a faster-than-anticipated rollout and strong uptake at both the distributor and end-customer levels. All monetary figures in this press release are in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise.



During this period, which was the first full quarter in which TAAT was sold at retail, the Company made several key accomplishments to include launching e-commerce to complement retail sales, upgrading its common shares (the “Common Shares”) to the OTCQX Best Market, landing its first major sporting event sponsorship, and obtaining its first mainstream media coverage in Forbes. Furthermore, the Company has already built upon the milestones achieved in Q2 2021 with TAAT now sold in more than 300 Ohio retailers, new store placements in both Illinois as well as Georgia, and an international distribution relationship in the United Kingdom and Ireland.