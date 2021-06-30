checkAd

Adevinta announces the composition of its new Board, following the successful acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group

Oslo, 30 June 2021: Adevinta ASA (“Adevinta” or the “Company”) today announces the new composition of its Board of Directors, following the completion of the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group (“eCG”) on 25 June 2021 and the Annual General Meeting held on 29 June 2021.

The composition of the new Board will bring a wealth of experience and reflect the diversity and the values shared by Adevinta. This marks a new phase for the Group under the leadership of Orla Noonan, who will continue to chair the Board.

In addition to Orla Noonan, the new Board of Directors comprises the following members:

  • Fernando Abril-Martorell Hernandez - previous CEO and Chairman, Indra
  • Sophie Javary - Vice-Chairman CIB EMEA,BNP Paribas
  • Peter Brooks - Johnson - CEO, Rightmove
  • Michael Nilles - Chief Digital & Information Officer, Henkel KGaA
  • Julia Jäkel - previous CEO, Gruner + Jahr
  • Kristin Skogen Lund - CEO, Schibsted
  • Aleksander Rosinski - VP & Senior Advisor, Schibsted
  • Marie Oh Huber - SVP, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel, eBay
  • Mark Solomons - VP, Corporate and Business Development, eBay

Orla Noonan, Adevinta Board Chair, commented: “We are pleased that these high-profile leaders have joined Adevinta’s Board. They will bring a wealth of international business expertise from diverse sectors, including media, technology, digital innovation, integration and online marketplaces, which will help to strengthen Adevinta’s foundations and drive the Group to meet its strategic objectives. Together, we are aiming to support the executive team, sustain success and create value for all stakeholders.

“Adevinta's recent acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group creates a globally scaled online classifieds leader and a European tech champion, giving the group a clear lead in the industry in accelerating innovative products and services and creating best-in-class integrated solutions that will enhance users’ and customers’ digital experience.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Terje Seljeseth for his close support and valuable contribution to Adevinta’s Board of Directors since 2019.”

Board of Directors’ biographies

Orla Noonan - Board Chair
Orla Noonan began her career in investment banking at Salomon Brothers in London, where she worked from 1994 to 1996. She then spent more than two decades working in content and media at Groupe AB in Paris, holding various management positions including Executive Vice President responsible for finance, M&A and regulatory affairs. She was CEO of Groupe AB from 2014 to 2018. Orla was also an independent Board member of Iliad SA ( 2009 to 2021) and of Schibsted Media Group (2017 to 2019). She is currently an independent Board member of Believe, SMCP and Agence France Presse (AFP). Orla is a graduate of HEC, Paris and has a B.A. in Economics from Trinity College, Dublin.

