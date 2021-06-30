checkAd

Nokia MulteFire solution unlocks global unlicensed spectrum for private 4.9G/LTE

Nokia MulteFire solution unlocks global unlicensed spectrum for private 4.9G/LTE

  • Nokia first to market with MulteFire based private wireless using new Nokia Industrial device on Nokia Digital Automation Cloud

  • Nokia Industrial MulteFire router 700 series opens up high-performance private wireless to new markets globally accelerating mass adoption

  • MulteFire solution simplifies private wireless – adds capacity to private wireless networks through deployment over unlicensed spectrum, enables new nomadic use cases, advances Industry 4.0 for SMEs

30 June 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has announced availability of its new, industry-first MFA (MulteFire Alliance) certified 4.9G/LTE private wireless networking solution. Designed to open up private wireless for mass adoption by an entirely new range of customers, applications and markets worldwide, the Nokia Industrial MulteFire router 700 user equipment (UE) is available for deployment with Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC).

The new Nokia MulteFire-standard UE and Nokia MulteFire access point are for use with the Nokia DAC platform, enabling simple, fast set-up of private wireless connectivity. The Nokia MulteFire private wireless solution is suitable for both permanent networking and temporary deployments in use cases such as sporting and cultural events, media broadcasting, construction sites, field hospitals and public emergencies.

MulteFire is an LTE-based technology that operates in unlicensed spectrum, including the global 5GHz band. By providing an easy-to-use, pre-integrated solution, Nokia is making carrier-grade 4.9G/LTE private wireless available to a host of potential new users. With deployment available globally, it can be used by customers currently without access to licensed spectrum, or bring additional capacity as a complementary layer to wireless networks.

Stephan Litjens, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions, Nokia Cloud and Networking Services, said: “Being first to market with the only fully industry-approved MulteFire solution available, allows Nokia to set a new standard in wireless broadband convenience and affordability for a worldwide mass market. Our unique MulteFire UE solution further extends our market-leading portfolio of industrial-grade connectivity solutions, and by doing so, also brings Industry 4.0 one step closer for small and medium-sized enterprises.”

