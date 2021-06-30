OTRS AG publishes 2020 annual report: Significant increase in profitability - Company pays dividend for the first time

Oberursel, June 30, 2021: OTRS AG (ISIN: DE000A0S9R37) published its 2020 annual report today.

OTRS AG, the manufacturer and world's largest service provider for the OTRS service management suite, looks back on a successful fiscal year 2020. Despite the major impact of the Corona pandemic on the global economy, OTRS AG has continued to grow and significantly increased profitability.

Due to the high agility of the entire company, revenues increased by 5.8% to EUR 9,708 thousand in the reporting year (2019: EUR 9,178 thousand). Once again, recurring revenues proved to be the largest revenue driver. These increased by 13.1% to EUR 8,855 thousand (previous year: EUR 7,833 thousand). In terms of total revenues, recurring revenues accounted for 91.2% (previous year: 85.3%). The recurring revenues mainly comprise annual contracts providing access to OTRS software in various forms plus security, software updates and support. The adopted strategy of relying increasingly on recurring revenue sources in order to generate a revenue stream that is as permanent as possible continues to prove correct and forward-looking.

The significant increase in earnings is a direct consequence of the sustained focus on recurring revenues. In terms of operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), OTRS AG was able to increase again in the reporting period, recording a significant rise of 43% from EUR 1,611 thousand in the previous year to EUR 2,308 thousand in 2020. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also rose dramatically to EUR 1,761 thousand, compared to EUR 1,115 thousand in the previous year. Based on this success, OTRS AG will, for the first time in the company's history, submit a dividend proposal of EUR 0.07 per no-par value share that is entitled to a dividend (total EUR 134,141.00) during the Annual General Meeting to be held on August 24, 2021.