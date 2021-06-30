checkAd

Results of Research on Identification of Covid-19 Viruses Utilizing Advantest's nanoSCOUTER Fine Particle Measurement Instrument Published in Nature Communications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 09:05  |  34   |   |   

TOKYO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has announced that the results of a clinical study on the identification of COVID-19 viruses using the company's nanoSCOUTER fine particle measurement instrument were published in Nature Communications, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, on June 17th1. In the study, 100 saliva samples (50 negative for Covid-19 and 50 positive) were measured and analyzed within 5 minutes each. Sensitivity (the ability of the test to correctly identify positive samples) of 90% and specificity (the ability of the test to correctly identify negative samples) of 96% were achieved.

A research group of the Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research at Osaka University is studying virus testing methods using the AI-based particle identification system developed by Aipore Inc.2 and the nanoSCOUTER. The method used in the just-published study identifies viral particles by passing them through a nanoscale hole, through which a microcurrent is passed, and applying AI machine-learning to the highly accurate current waveform thus obtained. The results of this research3 can be expected to facilitate immediate diagnoses in hospitals as well as viral screening for large gatherings. In addition, machine-learning can be applied to many types of viruses, enabling early detection of novel pathogens.

The nanoSCOUTER is a lightweight, desktop-sized fine particle measurement instrument that utilizes a precise nanopore (nanometer-scale pore) sensor module made with semiconductor manufacturing processes and Advantest's proprietary microcurrent measurement technology. It measures the quantity and particle size of fine particles on the order of 100 nanometers, such as viruses, exosomes4, and liposomes5, with great speed and accuracy. In addition, when the nanoSCOUTER is used in conjunction with Aipore Inc.'s AI-based particle identification system, it is possible to quickly identify the type of particles detected. At the present time, the product is a scientific instrument, not an approved medical device.

Rapid and accurate testing methods, along with vaccines and therapeutic agents, are important measures for prevention of Covid-19 spread. Based on Advantest's corporate mission of "enabling leading-edge technologies," the company will strive to further develop this technology so that the nanoSCOUTER can contribute to solving these vital issues.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Results of Research on Identification of Covid-19 Viruses Utilizing Advantest's nanoSCOUTER Fine Particle Measurement Instrument Published in Nature Communications TOKYO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has announced that the results of a clinical study on the identification of COVID-19 viruses using the company's nanoSCOUTER …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Enphase Bringt Encharge Batteriespeichersystem in Deutschland auf den Markt
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Enphase Launches Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany
Sanofi launches dedicated vaccines mRNA Center of Excellence
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of $690 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Thesis Gold Completes $18.4 Million Over-Subscribed Financing
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus