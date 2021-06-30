Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 2 Wind Turbine Orders in USA Totaling 219 MW (PLX AI) – Vestas has received an order from an undisclosed customer for two wind projects in the USA totaling 219 MW. One project consists of 26 V150-4.2 MW turbines while the other includes 22 V150-4.2 MW and three V136-4.2 MW turbines, with all …



