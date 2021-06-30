checkAd

Vestas Gets 2 Wind Turbine Orders in USA Totaling 219 MW

Autor: PLX AI
30.06.2021, 09:01   

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas has received an order from an undisclosed customer for two wind projects in the USA totaling 219 MW.
  • One project consists of 26 V150-4.2 MW turbines while the other includes 22 V150-4.2 MW and three V136-4.2 MW turbines, with all turbines delivered in 4.3 MW operating mode
  • Both orders include supply, transport, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement

