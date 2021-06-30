checkAd

Medius delivers seamless cross-border payments with TransferMate

- New partnership with TransferMate brings international payments with no international wire fees, making payments faster, simpler and cheaper.

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of spend management solutions, is announcing its partnership with TransferMate, the leader in payments infrastructure as a service, to offer Medius customers an integrated and seamless way to make international payments without leaving their existing spend management platform.

This agreement utilizes TransferMate's globally regulated network of payment licenses and technology to employ a faster, more cost-effective, secure and transparent way to move money across borders for Medius customers.

Per Åkerberg, Medius CEO, said: "We live in an increasingly globalized world. As such, it is imperative our customers can pay suppliers anywhere, quickly, easily and securely. Our partnership with TransferMate facilitates just that.

"Using their class-leading technology in tandem with Medius Pay, our intuitive and easy-to-deploy payments software, we've modernized payment processing."

Medius Pay is embedded in the Medius Spend Management suite and fully integrated with Medius AP Automation. It provides a single, secure channel for all supplier payments, simplifying the entire invoice-to-pay lifecycle, from receipt of supplier invoice to final settlement.

The seamless process delivers absolute control and transparency, with straightforward real-time reconciliation and a simplified payment execution process that is fully auditable.

Commenting on the new partnership with Medius, Sinead Fitzmaurice, CEO of TransferMate – a subsidiary of Clune Technology Group, said:

"From inception, TransferMate was created to improve visibility, speed and reconciliation for B2B international payments. License by license, we have successfully built one of the industry's largest settlement networks and we're pleased to partner with Medius to offer seamless international payments to more business clients on their existing spend management platform."

Fitzmaurice added: "Medius has not only built easy-to-use solutions, but their dedication to first-class customer support is something we admire and share."

