DGAP-News Baader Bank AG: Strong Board of Directors for further growth

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.06.2021, 09:28  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Baader Bank AG: Strong Board of Directors for further growth

30.06.2021 / 09:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Strong Board of Directors for further growth

Baader Bank is optimally positioned for further growth with its highly skilled management force, thanks to the succession of Dietmar von Blücher as CFO (Chief Financial Officer) and the contracts of Board members Nico Baader (CEO) and Oliver Riedel (Director of Client Business) being extended.

The successful strategic realignment of Baader Bank is becoming apparent as the stock market culture in Germany continues to grow. Baader Bank is one of the leading market makers in the German-speaking region, as well as being the first point of contact for platform business amongst neo-brokers and online asset managers within the area. Reflecting its superior market position, the Bank's income and capital performance has clearly shown positive development in recent quarters. These tremendous successes can be attributed to the strategic decisions made by the Board of Directors.

The restructuring of the Board of Directors will take place on 1 July 2021 following the departure of Dieter Brichmann. After more than 20 years of making a valuable contribution to the Bank, he will be stepping down as CFO on 30 June 2021 to entering his well-earned retirement. During his 20+ years of service, he has supported the business with his financial expertise and led it through a number of various growth phases. Mr Brichmann has been a member of the Board of Directors since May 2000 and has been Deputy Chairman of the Board since July 2015.

"On behalf of the Bank and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Dieter Brichmann for his constructive collaboration and loyal service over the past 20 years. With his industry knowledge and dependability, he has contributed to the successful development of Baader Bank with no less than a commendable level of added value," said Nico Baader, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO.

