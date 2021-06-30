Changes on the Management Board of centrotherm international AG

Following the stabilization and realignment of the core business, Gunter Fauth, Chief Operations Officer, resigns from office

Blaubeuren, June 30, 2021 - Following the successful stabilization and realignment of the core business of centrotherm international AG and its subsidiaries, Gunter Fauth, Management Board member responsible for Operations, is stepping down from office as agreed, and in the best possible agreement with the Supervisory Board. With the completion of the Group's realignment, he has successfully concluded his assignment at centrotherm, and is turning to new tasks as planned.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Robert M. Hartung, praised the successful work of Gunter Fauth: "In recent years, Gunter Fauth has played a key role in making the supply chain and production more flexible and, with the establishment of an assembly plant in China, has made a major contribution to significantly reducing cost structures. Particular mention should be made of the halving of development times and the new development of new generations of equipment for the semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. We would like to thank him for his special commitment, also on behalf of the employees of centrotherm international AG, and wish him all the best for the future".

"These have been five challenging, interesting and successful years at centrotherm," summarizes von Gunter Fauth. "The stabilization and realignment of the Group was managed with combined efforts. I am particularly proud that we succeeded in making an important contribution to the Group's future business development with the development of an innovative low-pressure technology for stabilizing high-performance fibers. I would like to thank the entire workforce for their motivation and commitment, and the Works Council for the good, trusting cooperation," Fauth further acknowledges. "My task at centrotherm has thus been fulfilled. I wish the company and its employees all the best for the future, and will always remain associated with centrotherm."