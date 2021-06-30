checkAd

Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Telia reaches agreement to sell part of its tower business in Norway and Finland to Brookfield and Alecta at a price corresponding to an enterprise value for 100 percent of EUR 1,524 million on a cash and debt free basis.
  • The price represents an EV/EBITDA 2020 multiple of 27x
  • The total cash proceeds to Telia Company for the 49 percent stake equals EUR 722 million
  • The proceeds will be retained for deleveraging
  • The transaction includes 4,700 towers with total revenue of EUR 88 million and EBITDA of EUR 56 million in 2020

