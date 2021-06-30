checkAd

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) decrease in the number of shares and votes

Adjusted figure regarding new number of voting rights in relation to the press release published at 08:00 CEST on June 30, 2021

In accordance with the resolution at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, cancelation of own shares and a bonus issue, where no new shares were issued, were registered by The Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket) in June 2021. Fingerprint Cards AB’s registered share capital remained unchanged, but the number of shares and voting rights decreased.

After cancelation of 15,967,675 B-shares which had been bought back following a resolution at the 2020 Annual General Meeting, the number of shares amount to 298,000,000, whereof 6,000,000 are A-shares and 292,000,000 are B-shares. The total number of voting rights amount to 352,000,000. The share capital remains unchanged after the bonus issue and amounts to SEK 12,975,667.

For information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:
+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

This information is information that Fingerprint Cards AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09:45 CEST on June 30, 2021.

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment





