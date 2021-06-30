checkAd

American Manganese Receives Notice of Allowance from Japanese Patent Office

Autor: Accesswire
30.06.2021, 10:00  |  44   |   |   

Japanese Patent to Join U.S. and Korean Patents in AMY Battery Recycling PortfolioRemaining National Phase Patent Applications include China, Europe, Australia, India, and CanadaSURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. …

Japanese Patent to Join U.S. and Korean Patents in AMY Battery Recycling Portfolio

Remaining National Phase Patent Applications include China, Europe, Australia, India, and Canada

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) is pleased to announce that the Japanese Patent Office has issued the Company a Notice of Allowance with respect to AMY's National Phase Patent Application for its lithium-ion battery recycling technology, RecycLiCo™. The Notice of Allowance is a formal notification indicating that the examination of the invention has been completed by the Japanese Patent Office and is allowed for issuance as a patent. The Company's attorney will be completing documentation and submitting fees for formal issuance of the Japanese patent.

AMY's RecycLiCo™ process includes key aspects such as:

  • Treatment of several cathode chemistries such as lithium cobalt oxide (LCO), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC), and lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA).
  • Methods for achieving 100% extraction of cobalt, nickel, manganese, aluminum for all cathode chemistries tested.
  • Method for achieving 100% lithium extraction by a novel locked cycle process.

"We are currently in a booming age of battery-related innovation," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese, "and Japanese companies, such as Panasonic, Sony, Toyota, Nissan, and Hitachi, stand out as world leaders in battery innovation, alongside Korean companies such as LG Chem, Samsung SDI, and SK Innovation. For AMY to receive a Notice of Allowance from the Japanese Patent Office and be issued a Korean Patent earlier this year are significant achievements that put a spotlight on our RecycLiCo™ process on the battery world stage."

The Japanese Patent, when issued formally, will join patents already issued to AMY by the patent offices of the United States (U.S. Patent No. 10246343 and U.S. Patent No. 10308523) and South Korea (Patent No. 10-2246670). The Company has also filed National Phase Patent Applications for China, Europe, Australia, India, and Canada.

"I have always stressed the importance of a patent portfolio because of its respected validation process, transparency, added core value, and recognition," Mr. Reaugh added.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

On behalf of Management
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com
www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653639/American-Manganese-Receives-Notice-o ...

American Manganese Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Manganese Receives Notice of Allowance from Japanese Patent Office Japanese Patent to Join U.S. and Korean Patents in AMY Battery Recycling PortfolioRemaining National Phase Patent Applications include China, Europe, Australia, India, and CanadaSURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
NuRAN Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $11,000,000 and ...
REPEAT - HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing Date
Metamaterial Exchangeco Inc. Commences Trading on the CSE
Murchison Successfully Identifies Surface Sulphide Mineralization over a Strike Length of at Least ...
Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Site Visit at Letain Nickel-Cobalt Project, British Columbia
Jericho Energy Ventures Launches Hydrogen Based Video Series
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Third Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:03 Uhr
American Manganese erhält die Mitteilung zur Patentgewährung vom japanischen Patentamt
29.06.21
American Manganese produziert NMC-532-Kathodenausgangsmaterial erfolgreich aus recyceltem NMC-Kathodenabfall
29.06.21
American Manganese Successfully Produces NMC-532 Cathode Precursor from Recycled NMC Cathode Waste
10.06.21
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
09.06.21
American Manganese kommentiert „100-Day Battery Supply Chain Review“ des Weißen Hauses und den Nachdruck auf Recycling
09.06.21
American Manganese Comments on White House’s “100-Day Battery Supply Chain Review” and Emphasis on Recycling
01.06.21
American Manganese produziert Kathodenausgangsmaterial direkt aus dem NMC-Kathodenabfall recycelter Lithium-Ionenbatterien
01.06.21
American Manganese Produces Cathode Precursor Material Directly from Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery NMC Cathode Waste