AIA Launches New Streamlined Professional Qualification for Accountants and Auditors

Following extensive research and development, the qualification focuses on the ever-changing landscape of accountancy, business and finance, setting out the knowledge, behaviours and values that underpins today's accountants and helps professionals to thrive in their career.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, England, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of International Accountants (AIA), the professional body for international accountants and auditors, has launched its new professional qualification.

The qualification structure has been streamlined, reducing the number of exams from 16 to 10 for those taking the accountancy route and from 17 to 11 for those wishing to qualify as a statutory auditor, making it quicker to qualify, more accessible and affordable.

The new qualification is available worldwide, with students able to choose whether to study entirely online with AIA Achieve Academy, or through a combination of online and face-to-face teaching.

.AIA's new professional qualification offers:

A quicker, more affordable route to becoming a qualified accountant or statutory auditor.

Increased focus on the wide range of business and finance skills needed by practitioners.

Greater portability of skills between business sectors through optional papers.

Greater accessibility. Students can choose between studying online from any location, or through a combination of online and face-to-face teaching.

Online assessment throughout the qualification.

Stand-alone paper in ethics to enhance critical thinking in relation to professional ethics.

AIA President, Shahram Moallemi, said: "We are excited to launch the new AIA professional qualification which will equip accountants with the skills and tools needed to thrive in the changing world of finance. The streamlined qualification offers an exciting new route to qualification with an increased emphasis on core skills and ethics to support accountants in their careers."

Qualification structure: