Rentschler Biopharma expands production of highly complex antibodies at German site

Manufacturing capacity for biopharmaceuticals is important benchmark for Germany as a biotechnology location, according to yesterday's Biotech Report published by vfa bio and Boston Consulting Group

Rentschler Biopharma expands production capacity with 2,000-liter bioreactor to address increasing demand for complex antibodies, a class of biopharmaceutical drugs with continued high potential

Flexible solutions for development and local production of complex drugs for serious and rare diseases are an important factor in public health

Laupheim, Germany, June 30, 2021 - Antibody therapies have become an integral part of treating serious and rare diseases. "It is all the more important that we have a high level of expertise in drug development as well as in bioprocess development and production of therapeutic antibodies," said Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma SE, on the occasion of presenting the annual industry report "Medical Biotechnology in Germany 2021" by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and vfa bio, Germany's industry association for research-based biotechnology companies, which took place yesterday in Berlin.

While Germany scored an impressive second place* behind the US in terms of the number of manufactured biopharmaceutical active ingredients approved in the EU, the country is falling behind in a global comparison of production capacity: While Germany achieved third place in 2018, it only ranked fifth in 2021. Rentschler Biopharma is in the process of expanding its 2,000-liter bioreactor production capacity.

"For most biopharmaceuticals currently in development, this size of bioreactor offers maximum flexibility for both clinical- and commercial-scale manufacturing, making it the optimal platform for our business at Rentschler Biopharma," explained Dr. Mathias. "We focus on supporting our clients in the development of highly complex molecules, manufacturing them safely and under the highest quality standards. We thus are making a significant contribution to the availability of life-saving therapeutics."