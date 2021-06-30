SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global companion animal ear infection treatment market size is expected to reach USD 877.3 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of ear infections in companion animals is one of the factors responsible for the market growth. An ear infection is a second-most common condition in canines. Otitis Externa is a common disorder and one of the top reasons for increased vet visits.

Key Insights & Findings:

The anti-bacterial product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and will retain the leading position throughout the forecast period

This growth can be credited to the rising incidence of ear diseases in pets associated with the bacterial infection

The topical segment is anticipated to have significant growth owing to the availability of a wide range of products and high demand for topical treatments

The cats animal type segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to increased concerns regarding the health and hygiene of cats

The otitis externa disease segment is projected to register considerable growth as it is one of the most common and recurrent problems

Read 150 page market research report, "Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Disease Type (Otitis Externa, Otitis Media), By Product, By Mode of Administration, By Animal Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", By Grand View Research.

The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for rapid business and economic changes. Moreover, popular trends, such as "bring your pet to work", are also supporting the market growth. Companies operating in this market are widely accepting different approaches to treat otitis in companion animals. For instance, in April 2020, Virbac introduced Easotic, a prescription medicine specified for the topical treatment of otitis externa in canines.

The rising number of pet owners and awareness about animal health and hygiene will boost the market growth. For instance, as stated by the American Pet Products Association's National Pet Owners Survey 2019-2020, 63.4 million U.S. households own dogs. Thus, increasing pet ownership along with growing research & development activities in animal health accelerates the market growth. For example, Dechra Pharmaceuticals spent USD 40.31 million (£28.4 million) on R&D in 2020, while USD 35.62 million (£28.4 million) in 2019. Moreover, the humanization of pets further contributes to market growth.