Alliance Trust PLC

Directorate Change

Alliance Trust PLC (the “Company”) announces that Mr. Chris Samuel, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Quilter plc with effect from 1 July 2021.

Chris has also today (30 June 2021) stepped down from the Board of Sarasin & Partners LLP and, as announced earlier today, as part of the succession plan for the Board of the Company, has confirmed that he will not be seeking re-election at the Company’s next Annual General Meeting.