SPI Energy’s SolarJuice Celebrates Milestone of Surpassing 2GW of String Inverter Sales in Australia

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, is pleased to announce the Company's SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice") subsidiary surpassed 2GW (gigawatts) of string inverter sales in Australia, making it the first Australian solar distributor to achieve this significant milestone. String inverters are devices that are used with solar arrays to convert the energy that is generated (direct current) to usable electricity for a home (alternating current). The 2GW of string inverter sales is equivalent to 400,000 5kW (kilowatt) inverters.

"I join the entire SolarJuice team in celebrating this impressive milestone achievement," stated Rami Fedda, co-founder and supply director of SolarJuice. "This amazing achievement would not have been possible without our loyal customers over many years."

"SolarJuice was established in 2009 and quickly became a leading solar solutions distributor in the Australian market," continued Mr. Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy. "We are extremely proud of this latest achievement and continue to work toward unlocking further value for our shareholders."

The global solar energy market was valued at $52.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $223.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to 2026, according to Allied Market Research. Australian solar capacity is forecasted to reach 80GW by 2030, up from 18GW in 2020, according to GlobalData.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors. The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third-party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.