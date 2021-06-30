checkAd

DGAP-News NEMESIS CYBER ONE

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.06.2021, 10:32  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-News: Nemesis Asset Management / Key word(s): Product Launch
NEMESIS CYBER ONE

30.06.2021 / 09:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London based Nemesis Asset Management LLP is announcing the launch of Nemesis Cyber One an actively managed certificate focused exclusively on cyber security companies. This project is the result of a partnership and advisory agreement between Nemesis Asset Management and Mr. Mihai Ivascu, CEO of Modex.

The global cyber warfare is playing an increasingly important role in the current state of geopolitics recently. The new reality leads to massive spending both in offensive and defensive cyber solutions, most of them being provided by the leading US listed cybersecurity companies. After months of analysis, the joint team selected a strong mix of high performing cyber tech companies as part of the Nemesis Cyber One portfolio.

Pier Alberto Furno CEO of Nemesis Asset Management commented, "The world will be massively influenced by cybersecurity in the coming years and worldwide spending for cybersecurity will increase exponentially. It's a pleasure to be partnering and co-managing this project with Mr. Ivascu who has a tremendous knowledge and entrepreneurial experience in this area".

Serial tech entrepreneur Mihai Ivascu the CEO of data protection company Modex commented: "As 90% of the world's data was produced in the last 24 months, the need for data and critical infrastructure protection is becoming a top priority for executives and governments around the world and a new reality in the tech industry. We have designed the Nemesis Cyber One product as a constructive mix between our applied experience of building companies and products in the cybersecurity space, and the proven expertise of Nemesis, one of the leading global asset managers with a very smart approach towards the fastest growing area of tech."

About Nemesis Asset Management

Nemesis is an independent fully regulated asset management company created when Pier-Alberto Furno, a long-only fund manager and formerly the minority investor in an asset management joint venture with Lehman Brothers, bought out the shares that belonged to the defunct investment bank and launched the new investment management company.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News NEMESIS CYBER ONE DGAP-News: Nemesis Asset Management / Key word(s): Product Launch NEMESIS CYBER ONE 30.06.2021 / 09:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. London based Nemesis Asset Management LLP is announcing the launch of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und operative Highlights bekannt
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat der GRENKE AG und neuer Vorstand bei der GRENKE BANK
Durchbruch im Vertrieb: Havn Life gewinnt Cannabis-Pionier Allied Health als strategischen Kooperationspartner
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: PAION ERHÄLT MHRA-ZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IM VEREINIGTEN ...
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG: Erfolgreicher Turnaround: NAGA steigert in 2020 Konzern-EBITDA erheblich auf EUR ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Akquisition von Digitalisierungsspezialist für Open Source-basierte Softwarelösungen ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG Publishes Financial Results for the Year 2020 and Operative Highlights
DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer veröffentlicht Entscheidung zur Abgabe eines freiwilligen ...
Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...