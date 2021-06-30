CANCOM SE: Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves all proposed resolutions

Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves all proposed resolutions - Dividend proposal of EUR 0.75 per share approved - New remuneration system for the Executive Board approved Munich, 30 June 2020 - The virtual Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE on 29 June 2021 approved all the proposed resolutions on the agenda with a large majority. The proposed significant increase in the dividend from EUR 0.50 to EUR 0.75 per share was approved. The shareholders also approved the compensation system presented for new Executive Board contracts to be concluded by a large majority. The Annual General Meeting also confirmed the compensation system for the Supervisory Board.

In the other items on the agenda, the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the 2020 fiscal year were approved by a large majority in each case. The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG as auditors for the current fiscal year.

As in the previous year, the Annual General Meeting was held as a virtual meeting without the presence of shareholders due to existing restrictions. Around 69 percent of the voting capital exercised their voting rights.

In his speech, CANCOM CEO Rudolf Hotter gave a positive review of the 2020 financial year and looked to the future with optimism in view of the digitalization push in business and society. In doing so, he confirmed the forecast for the current financial year as last published in the interim statement for the 1st quarter of 2021.



