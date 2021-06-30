checkAd

DGAP-News CANCOM SE: Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves all proposed resolutions

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.06.2021, 10:30  |  53   |   |   

DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CANCOM SE: Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves all proposed resolutions

30.06.2021 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves all proposed resolutions

- Dividend proposal of EUR 0.75 per share approved
- New remuneration system for the Executive Board approved

Munich, 30 June 2020 - The virtual Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE on 29 June 2021 approved all the proposed resolutions on the agenda with a large majority. The proposed significant increase in the dividend from EUR 0.50 to EUR 0.75 per share was approved. The shareholders also approved the compensation system presented for new Executive Board contracts to be concluded by a large majority. The Annual General Meeting also confirmed the compensation system for the Supervisory Board.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Cancom IT Systeme!
Long
Basispreis 47,47€
Hebel 13,28
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 54,49€
Hebel 12,95
Ask 0,39
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

In the other items on the agenda, the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the 2020 fiscal year were approved by a large majority in each case. The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG as auditors for the current fiscal year.

As in the previous year, the Annual General Meeting was held as a virtual meeting without the presence of shareholders due to existing restrictions. Around 69 percent of the voting capital exercised their voting rights.

In his speech, CANCOM CEO Rudolf Hotter gave a positive review of the 2020 financial year and looked to the future with optimism in view of the digitalization push in business and society. In doing so, he confirmed the forecast for the current financial year as last published in the interim statement for the 1st quarter of 2021.

About CANCOM
As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.

Seite 1 von 3
CANCOM SE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: (Cancom) diese Aktie wird noch explodieren
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CANCOM SE: Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves all proposed resolutions DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM CANCOM SE: Annual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves all proposed resolutions 30.06.2021 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Annual General Meeting of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und operative Highlights bekannt
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat der GRENKE AG und neuer Vorstand bei der GRENKE BANK
Durchbruch im Vertrieb: Havn Life gewinnt Cannabis-Pionier Allied Health als strategischen Kooperationspartner
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: PAION ERHÄLT MHRA-ZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IM VEREINIGTEN ...
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG: Erfolgreicher Turnaround: NAGA steigert in 2020 Konzern-EBITDA erheblich auf EUR ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Akquisition von Digitalisierungsspezialist für Open Source-basierte Softwarelösungen ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG Publishes Financial Results for the Year 2020 and Operative Highlights
DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer veröffentlicht Entscheidung zur Abgabe eines freiwilligen ...
Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: CANCOM SE: Hauptversammlung der CANCOM SE stimmt allen Beschlussvorschlägen zu (deutsch)
10:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: CANCOM SE: Hauptversammlung der CANCOM SE stimmt allen Beschlussvorschlägen zu
26.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 25/21
21.06.21
Aktien - Cancom, K+S, Shop Apotheke Europe, TeamViewer, Verbio & Co.: Neuigkeiten von Shortsellern
14.06.21
Ideas Daily TV: DAX nimmt Rekordhoch ins Visier / Marktidee: Cancom