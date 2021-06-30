checkAd

NKT Confirms Dogger Bank Contract for EUR 280 Million

Autor: PLX AI
30.06.2021, 10:30  |  26   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – NKT confirms high-voltage turnkey order for the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm.
  • NKT contract value of approximately EUR 280 million in market prices, equivalent to approximately EUR 230 million in standard metal prices
  • The order for NKT comprises the manufacture and delivery of more than 2x250 km total system length of 320 kV DC offshore export power cables, accessories as well as installation by the cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria
  • Manufacturing is expected from 2022 and with planned commissioning in 2026

NKT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NKT Confirms Dogger Bank Contract for EUR 280 Million (PLX AI) – NKT confirms high-voltage turnkey order for the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm.NKT contract value of approximately EUR 280 million in market prices, equivalent to approximately EUR 230 million in standard metal pricesThe order for NKT …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights
Vestas Leads Copenhagen Blue Chips After Upgrade, Spanish Turbine Order
Grieg Seafood Sells Shetland Ops to SalMar / Leroy Seafood Venture
DoorDash Consensus Likely to Go Up, Wells Fargo Says, Boosting Price Target by 26%
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
EDPR Says Ocean Winds Gets 25-Year CFD for 369.5 MW Offshore Projects in Poland
Evonik Raised to Buy from Hold at Kepler Cheuvreux
Nordex Gets 399 MW Wind Turbine Order in Brazil
Vestas Gets 2 Wind Turbine Orders in USA Totaling 219 MW
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights
Vestas Leads Copenhagen Blue Chips After Upgrade, Spanish Turbine Order
Rexel Raises FY Adj. EBITA Margin Outlook to 5.7% from 5%
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights
Vestas Leads Copenhagen Blue Chips After Upgrade, Spanish Turbine Order
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights
Vestas Leads Copenhagen Blue Chips After Upgrade, Spanish Turbine Order