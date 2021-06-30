Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

NKT Confirms Dogger Bank Contract for EUR 280 Million (PLX AI) – NKT confirms high-voltage turnkey order for the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm.NKT contract value of approximately EUR 280 million in market prices, equivalent to approximately EUR 230 million in standard metal pricesThe order for NKT …



