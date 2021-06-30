EANS-News Wienerberger takes sustainability management to the next level - IMAGE
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 30.06.2021, 10:40 | 66 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wienerberger AG!
Short
Basispreis 34,86€
Hebel 12,03
Ask 0,26
Long
Basispreis 29,85€
Hebel 11,60
Ask 0,28
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Having concluded its successful sustainability program 2020, Wienerberger is
pursuing further ambitious targets for 2023:
Research & Development/Company Information
Vienna -
* 15% reduction of our CO2 emissions by 2023
* New products designed to be fully re-usable and recyclable
* Biodiversity program for all sites
* More than 15% women in senior management by 2023
Vienna, June 30, 2021 - Pursuing the ambitious targets of its Sustainability
Program 2023, the Wienerberger Group intends to continue on its value-creating
growth path in the years to come. To this end, all corporate activities are
aligned with the Group's sustainability targets and subjected to strict ESG
(environmental, social, governance) criteria. In support of the European Green
Deal, Wienerberger is determined to become climate-neutral by 2050 by
decarbonizing its production processes, offering an innovative product
portfolio, and adopting new technologies. As a first step, CO2 emissions will be
reduced by 15% by 2023. To promote and sustainably advance these developments,
Wienerberger invests EUR 60 million per year in research and development,
innovative processes, and new products.
Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG: "In the face
of the climate crisis, we know that pursuing ambitious sustainability targets is
the only way to build a future for our planet. The new Sustainability Program
2023 constitutes the essential basis for our ESG strategy. Benefitting from the
experience gained with the 2020 program, we are thus reacting to changing
ecological, economic and societal demands. With innovative products and systems
and on the strength of our group-wide commitment, we intend to elaborate
forward-looking solutions for decarbonization, promote a circular economy, and
foster biodiversity. In doing so, we are supporting the European Green Deal for
2050 and preparing the ground for a better future."
Zwtl.: Sustainability Program 2023
In the process of elaborating its new sustainability program, Wienerberger
analyzed its own value chains and identified five specific core topics: climate
& energy, the circular economy, biodiversity & environment, employees, and
business ethics & social impacts. All stakeholder groups of Wienerberger AG,
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0