Having concluded its successful sustainability program 2020, Wienerberger ispursuing further ambitious targets for 2023:Research & Development/Company InformationVienna -* 15% reduction of our CO2 emissions by 2023* New products designed to be fully re-usable and recyclable* Biodiversity program for all sites* More than 15% women in senior management by 2023Vienna, June 30, 2021 - Pursuing the ambitious targets of its SustainabilityProgram 2023, the Wienerberger Group intends to continue on its value-creatinggrowth path in the years to come. To this end, all corporate activities arealigned with the Group's sustainability targets and subjected to strict ESG(environmental, social, governance) criteria. In support of the European GreenDeal, Wienerberger is determined to become climate-neutral by 2050 bydecarbonizing its production processes, offering an innovative productportfolio, and adopting new technologies. As a first step, CO2 emissions will bereduced by 15% by 2023. To promote and sustainably advance these developments,Wienerberger invests EUR 60 million per year in research and development,innovative processes, and new products.Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG: "In the faceof the climate crisis, we know that pursuing ambitious sustainability targets isthe only way to build a future for our planet. The new Sustainability Program2023 constitutes the essential basis for our ESG strategy. Benefitting from theexperience gained with the 2020 program, we are thus reacting to changingecological, economic and societal demands. With innovative products and systemsand on the strength of our group-wide commitment, we intend to elaborateforward-looking solutions for decarbonization, promote a circular economy, andfoster biodiversity. In doing so, we are supporting the European Green Deal for2050 and preparing the ground for a better future."Zwtl.: Sustainability Program 2023In the process of elaborating its new sustainability program, Wienerbergeranalyzed its own value chains and identified five specific core topics: climate& energy, the circular economy, biodiversity & environment, employees, andbusiness ethics & social impacts. All stakeholder groups of Wienerberger AG,