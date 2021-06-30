Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas to Deliver Turbines to 476 MW Baltic Eagle Project (PLX AI) – Vestas and Iberdrola finalise contract on Baltic Eagle offshore project in Germany.Vestas will deliver V174-9.5 MW turbines to the 476 MW Baltic Eagle projectVestas will supply and install the V174-9.5 MW turbines, as well as service the …



