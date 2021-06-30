checkAd

Vestas to Deliver Turbines to 476 MW Baltic Eagle Project

Autor: PLX AI
30.06.2021, 10:49   

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas and Iberdrola finalise contract on Baltic Eagle offshore project in Germany.
  • Vestas will deliver V174-9.5 MW turbines to the 476 MW Baltic Eagle project
  • Vestas will supply and install the V174-9.5 MW turbines, as well as service the turbines over a period of up to 10 years
