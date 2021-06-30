Vestas to Deliver Turbines to 476 MW Baltic Eagle Project
Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Vestas and Iberdrola finalise contract on Baltic Eagle offshore project in Germany.
- Vestas will deliver V174-9.5 MW turbines to the 476 MW Baltic Eagle project
- Vestas will supply and install the V174-9.5 MW turbines, as well as service the turbines over a period of up to 10 years
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0