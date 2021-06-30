checkAd

Arizona Metals Corp Announces Drilling at the Kay Mine Gold-Zinc Discovery Intersects 9.0 m Grading 6.1 g/t Au, 4.0% Cu, 3.3% Zn, and 18 g/t Ag, Within a Broader Interval of 76.0 m Grading 1.6 g/t Au, 0.8% Cu, 4.2% Zn, and 33 g/t Ag

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 11:00  |  26   |   |   

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the “Company” or “Arizona Metals”) is pleased to announce the results of an additional four drill holes at the recently discovered gold-rich zone of open-ended mineralization at the Kay Mine, in an area previously untested by historic drilling or exploration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005275/en/

Figure 1. Section view looking north. See Tables 1 and 2 for additional details. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 97% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.

Figure 1. Section view looking north. See Tables 1 and 2 for additional details. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 97% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.

Branch Hole 21A intersected 63 m at a grade of 1.3 g/t Au, 3.1% Zn, 0.5% Cu, and 59 g/t Ag., including a higher-grade interval of 16.9 m grading 2.5 g/t Au, 4.1% Zn, 0.5% Cu, and 81 g/t Ag. Further up-hole, 21A also intersected 9.4 m grading 0.6 g/t Au, 2.3% Zn, 1.2% Cu, and 9 g/t Ag. Hole 21A entered mineralization at a vertical depth of 362 m.

Branch Hole 25A intersected 65 m of 1.9 g/t Au, 2.2% Zn, 1.0% Cu, and 19 g/t Ag, including two separate higher-grade intervals of 7.3 m grading 2.1 g/t Au, 1.9% Zn, 3.7% Cu, and 30 g/t Ag, and 6.1 m grading 8.0 g/t Au, 3.7% Zn, 2.7% Cu, and 37 g/t Ag, from a vertical depth of 620 m. Hole 25A is a branch from hole 25 (79 m at 2.3 g/t Au, 2.8 % Zn, 1.4 % Cu and 43 g/t Ag), and is located 30 m north and 25 m above hole 25, in order to test both the lateral extension and vertical continuity of mineralization.

Hole 25B intersected 4.3 m grading 0.9 g/t Au, 0.9% Zn, 0.9% Cu, and 25 g/t Ag, within a broader 35 m interval of stringer to semi-massive sulphide mineralization.

Hole 26 intersected 76 m grading 1.6 g/t Au, 4.2% Zn, 0.8% Cu, and 33 g/t Ag, including two separate higher-grade intervals of 14.9 m grading 1.8 g/t Au, 9.7% Zn, 0.7% Cu and 43 g/t Ag, and 9.0 m at 6.1 g/t Au, 4.0% Cu, 3.3% Zn, and 18 g/t Ag, from a vertical depth of 475 m. This hole was targeted to test a zone located 50 m below hole 24 (91 m at 1.3 g/t Au, 3.4 % Zn, 0.5 % Cu, and 44 g/t Ag), but due to excessive flattening while drilling, ended up at a similar elevation to hole 24, but 15 m to the north.

Marc Pais, CEO, commented, “The four drill holes released today validate and extend the new gold-rich zinc zone discovery, with broad intervals of mineralization ranging from 63 m to 76 m, and true widths estimated at an average of 80%. Hole 27 (assays pending) demonstrates that mineralization extends at least 100 m deeper than reported by previous operators. Holes 27A and 27B (assays pending) have encountered semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization at thicknesses similar to those reported in the discovery holes, while also demonstrating the potential for the discovery zone to both extend at depth and increase on strike as it deepens. The first few holes drilled in the discovery zone were on a large step-out spacing of 100 m to 150 m. Subsequent branch holes to infill between these holes are demonstrating excellent vertical continuity, as well as lateral extension of mineralization on strike to both the north and south. Holes at the lab with assays pending, as well as those currently in progress, and planned, are targeted at aggressively testing the expansion potential of this new discovery. A third drill rig was delivered to site earlier this month, and is currently drilling a target located 500 metres north of the Kay Mine. With the recently completed financing of $21 million, the Company is fully-funded to complete the 75,000 metre Phase 2 expansion program.”

Hole 27 (assays pending) is located approximately 110 m below hole 25. Branch hole 27A (assays pending) was drilled at the same elevation as hole 27, but 110 m to the south. Hole 27B (assays pending), was drilled 50 m to south of 27, in order to test for the extensions at depth of high-grade gold-zinc zones observed in holes 21A, 24, 26, 25, and 25A. Hole 28 (assays pending) targeted an area located 100 m above hole 25, and 100 m north of hole 25B.

The bulk of the mineralized intervals in holes 21A, 25A and 26 are located between the North and South Zones (Figure 1), outside of the area defined in the historic estimate by Exxon. Historical records show very little exploration in this area by Exxon, or other previous operators. Hole 27 was drilled 110 m deeper than hole 25. Hole 27 is 400 m deeper than 21A. These newly defined, wide, high-grade intervals demonstrate the potential to add a significant tonnage of gold-zinc mineralization outside of the historic resource, which is predominantly copper-gold in composition.

Kay Mine Permitting Update and Addition of Third Drill Rig
 A third diamond core drill rig was delivered to site on Wednesday June 9th and began turning at pad 4, located 500 m north of the Kay Mine, on Friday June 11th. This rig is targeting a shallow (120 m) historic intercept of alternating copper, zinc and gold massive sulphides, that is coincident with both structural and gravity anomalies identified by Arizona Metals.

Permitting for pad and road construction to test the Central and Western Targets was subject to Covid-19 related delays, but is now progressing well again, with drilling expected at these targets later this year.

Covid-19 Monitoring and Mitigation Procedures
 The Company’s drill contractor, Boart Longyear, has instituted Covid-19 monitoring procedures for all drill crew members, including daily temperature and symptom checks. Arizona Metals Corp will be provided with daily health tracking updates for the drill crews and has also instituted its own social distancing policies and provided a guidance manual for employees at site.

Table 1. Results of Phase 2 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 97% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.

              Analyzed Grade  

Hole ID

 

From m

 

To m

 

Length m

Cu %

 

Au g/t

 

Zn %

 

Ag g/t

 

Pb %

Vertical
Depth
Below
Surface m

KM-21-17  

429.5

 

449.9

 

20.4

1.81

 

1.10

 

1.20

 

21.16

 

0.17

300

including  

429.5

 

434.0

 

4.6

4.61

 

1.73

 

1.91

 

29.10

 

0.24

 
including  

432.7

 

434.0

 

1.4

0.52

 

6.81

 

8.29

 

40.00

 

1.10

 
KM-21-17  

504.4

 

505.4

 

0.9

1.19

 

4.73

 

0.05

 

9.00

 

0.00

356

KM-21-18  

404.3

 

429.8

 

25.5

0.35

 

0.86

 

1.71

 

15.78

 

0.23

255

including  

408.6

 

410.6

 

2.0

0.50

 

2.22

 

7.25

 

64.36

 

0.82

 
including  

424.9

 

427.3

 

2.4

1.60

 

2.59

 

3.16

 

18.00

 

0.52

 
KM-21-18A  

391.4

 

423.8

 

32.5

1.09

 

0.62

 

1.25

 

17.57

 

0.15

233

including  

393.3

 

395.8

 

2.4

9.57

 

2.83

 

2.72

 

40.88

 

0.28

 
KM-21-19  

377.8

 

378.3

 

0.5

3.39

 

5.59

 

6.83

 

128.00

 

0.63

337

KM-21-20  

442.7

 

443.6

 

0.9

2.56

 

0.52

 

3.52

 

18.50

 

0.14

362

KM-21-20  

456.0

 

458.1

 

2.1

1.49

 

0.35

 

0.14

 

6.00

 

0.04

370

KM-21-21  

452.6

 

495.5

 

42.8

0.80

 

0.78

 

1.52

 

15.06

 

0.15

362

including  

488.7

 

493.5

 

4.8

0.26

 

2.50

 

6.13

 

27.55

 

0.54

 
KM-21-21A  

422.0

 

431.4

 

9.4

1.17

 

0.57

 

2.25

 

8.56

 

0.36

362

KM-21-21A  

439.1

 

502.1

 

63.0

0.45

 

1.28

 

3.14

 

58.77

 

0.77

366

including  

465.0

 

481.9

 

16.9

0.52

 

2.45

 

4.05

 

80.90

 

0.99

 
KM-21-23  

394.4

 

401.4

 

7.0

0.36

 

0.93

 

1.94

 

13.52

 

1.17

313

KM-21-23  

438.6

 

459.2

 

20.6

0.17

 

1.18

 

1.93

 

27.79

 

0.37

336

KM-21-24  

501.2

 

592.1

 

90.8

0.45

 

1.33

 

3.42

 

44.29

 

0.41

470

including  

501.2

 

521.7

 

20.4

1.34

 

1.70

 

6.35

 

113.06

 

0.66

 
including  

520.9

 

521.7

 

0.8

1.75

 

16.50

 

9.55

 

574.00

 

1.22

 
including  

575.9

 

592.1

 

16.2

0.16

 

2.50

 

6.00

 

44.39

 

0.79

 
including  

588.7

 

590.4

 

1.7

0.47

 

9.98

 

23.70

 

18.18

 

0.13

 
KM-21-25  

662.6

 

741.3

 

78.6

1.41

 

2.33

 

2.79

 

43.41

 

0.35

638

including  

663.2

 

672.7

 

9.4

8.06

 

1.84

 

1.31

 

92.26

 

0.15

 
including  

693.0

 

703.9

 

11.0

0.68

 

6.28

 

10.40

 

99.67

 

1.17

 
KM-21-25A  

654.7

 

719.9

 

65.2

1.04

 

1.94

 

2.15

 

18.77

 

0.18

620

including  

655.5

 

662.8

 

7.3

3.66

 

2.09

 

1.85

 

30.23

 

0.21

 
including  

710.8

 

716.9

 

6.1

2.72

 

7.95

 

3.73

 

37.40

 

0.31

 
KM-21-25B  

647.2

 

648.9

 

1.7

0.13

 

0.58

 

2.41

 

62.09

 

0.64

600

KM-21-25B  

655.6

 

659.9

 

4.3

0.93

 

0.91

 

0.91

 

25.32

 

0.19

 
KM-21-25B  

666.0

 

667.8

 

1.8

0.60

 

0.72

 

2.98

 

33.52

 

0.43

 
KM-21-25B  

673.3

 

674.7

 

1.4

0.08

 

2.10

 

2.39

 

23.00

 

0.33

 
KM-21-25B  

681.2

 

682.6

 

1.4

0.09

 

1.54

 

2.98

 

11.00

 

0.35

 
KM-21-26  

506.7

 

582.8

 

76.0

0.79

 

1.61

 

4.23

 

32.65

 

0.54

475

including  

511.1

 

526.1

 

14.9

0.73

 

1.78

 

9.68

 

43.34

 

0.77

 
including  

573.8

 

582.8

 

9.0

4.02

 

6.06

 

3.32

 

18.24

 

0.19

 

Table 2. Results of Phase 1 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 97% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.

              Analyzed Grade  

Hole ID

 

From m

 

To m

 

Length m

Au g/t

 

Ag g/t

 

Cu %

 

Pb %

 

Zn %

Vertical
Depth
Below
Surface m

KM-20-01  

275.8

 

281.5

 

5.6

0.48

 

11.6

 

0.57

 

0.18

 

1.20

156

including  

275.8

 

276.5

 

0.6

1.22

 

32.0

 

0.50

 

0.73

 

5.04

 
including  

279.8

 

281.5

 

1.6

0.98

 

22.6

 

1.21

 

0.23

 

1.49

 
KM-20-02  

297.8

 

300.8

 

3.0

0.20

 

1.4

 

0.77

 

0.01

 

0.04

172

KM-20-03  

256.3

 

259.1

 

2.7

1.01

 

69.6

 

3.40

 

0.09

 

0.65

120

including  

256.3

 

257.3

 

0.9

1.79

 

56.0

 

7.42

 

0.17

 

1.11

 
KM-20-03  

292.2

 

292.6

 

0.5

0.19

 

2.0

 

2.43

 

0.04

 

0.15

152

KM-20-03  

295.4

 

295.8

 

0.5

0.80

 

6.0

 

1.35

 

0.06

 

0.91

154

KM-20-03A  

252.4

 

256.9

 

4.6

2.55

 

35.6

 

3.70

 

0.03

 

0.27

122

including  

252.4

 

253.1

 

0.8

6.34

 

164.0

 

9.74

 

0.11

 

0.40

 
KM-20-05  

266.6

 

269.0

 

2.4

1.94

 

43.3

 

6.47

 

0.14

 

0.57

150

including  

266.6

 

267.8

 

1.2

2.21

 

50.0

 

10.60

 

0.26

 

1.05

 
KM-20-06  

267.9

 

281.5

 

13.5

0.85

 

45.6

 

1.02

 

0.30

 

1.23

158

including  

267.9

 

268.4

 

0.5

2.20

 

31.0

 

1.54

 

0.81

 

6.10

 
including  

276.6

 

281.5

 

4.9

0.87

 

92.1

 

1.86

 

0.42

 

1.96

 
including  

280.0

 

281.0

 

1.1

1.03

 

340.0

 

3.22

 

0.04

 

0.64

 
KM-20-09  

588.1

 

588.4

 

0.3

1.74

 

15.0

 

0.91

 

0.40

 

1.86

 
KM-20-09  

613.4

 

614.1

 

0.7

1.81

 

10.0

 

0.90

 

0.08

 

1.04

 
KM-20-09  

614.6

 

614.9

 

0.3

0.36

 

19.0

 

2.64

 

0.10

 

0.98

 
KM-20-09  

632.8

 

638.9

 

6.1

4.18

 

41.7

 

0.12

 

0.82

 

8.02

575

including  

633.6

 

637.9

 

4.4

5.46

 

33.1

 

0.15

 

0.50

 

9.06

 
including  

636.9

 

637.9

 

1.1

9.77

 

68.0

 

0.17

 

0.78

 

14.65

 
KM-20-10  

563.6

 

568.5

 

4.9

2.16

 

24.9

 

2.39

 

0.31

 

3.27

490

including  

563.6

 

566.6

 

3.0

2.42

 

28.2

 

3.66

 

0.32

 

3.16

 
including  

567.2

 

568.5

 

1.2

2.52

 

28.4

 

0.33

 

0.43

 

5.10

 
KM-20-10  

574.2

 

574.9

 

0.6

4.33

 

113.0

 

0.12

 

0.16

 

11.30

498

KM-20-10  

577.7

 

579.3

 

1.6

0.70

 

45.9

 

0.03

 

0.68

 

4.38

500

KM-20-10  

582.3

 

583.1

 

0.8

0.42

 

51.0

 

0.03

 

1.07

 

2.90

502

KM-20-10A  

521.2

 

522.5

 

1.3

1.27

 

51.1

 

2.13

 

0.91

 

7.46

437

KM-20-10A  

527.9

 

538.6

 

10.7

1.66

 

27.2

 

1.32

 

0.30

 

2.58

442

including  

527.9

 

529.4

 

1.5

0.92

 

30.2

 

6.69

 

0.07

 

1.62

 
including  

532.2

 

535.3

 

3.1

1.75

 

34.3

 

0.72

 

0.42

 

2.99

 
including  

537.2

 

538.6

 

1.4

7.29

 

79.2

 

0.16

 

0.60

 

9.06

 
KM-20-10B  

503.0

 

530.7

 

27.6

0.97

 

21.3

 

0.87

 

0.32

 

1.76

423

including  

503.0

 

509.6

 

6.6

1.55

 

29.8

 

1.78

 

0.37

 

2.55

 
including  

513.9

 

518.3

 

4.4

1.89

 

47.4

 

1.08

 

0.68

 

4.05

 
including  

527.2

 

530.7

 

3.5

2.32

 

52.9

 

1.91

 

0.99

 

3.93

 
KM-20-10C  

523.9

 

530.7

 

6.8

3.32

 

102.0

 

0.58

 

1.15

 

5.84

422

including  

523.9

 

528.2

 

4.3

4.89

 

125.2

 

0.88

 

1.45

 

7.61

 
including  

525.6

 

526.4

 

0.8

16.65

 

214.0

 

0.52

 

2.76

 

21.40

 
KM-20-11  

554.1

 

556.9

 

2.7

2.83

 

70.0

 

4.14

 

0.28

 

3.56

490

KM-20-12  

371.9

 

376.7

 

4.9

0.37

 

12.4

 

3.99

 

0.07

 

0.62

318

including  

371.9

 

373.7

 

1.9

0.67

 

28.0

 

8.49

 

0.16

 

1.53

 
KM-20-12  

379.5

 

405.4

 

25.9

0.08

 

2.3

 

0.73

 

0.01

 

0.08

326

KM-20-13  

443.6

 

486.8

 

43.1

1.26

 

23.3

 

1.68

 

0.24

 

1.67

341

including  

444.4

 

459.6

 

15.2

1.80

 

38.5

 

3.42

 

0.39

 

2.36

 
including  

444.4

 

447.1

 

2.7

3.74

 

55.0

 

1.02

 

1.88

 

10.64

 
including  

451.4

 

455.8

 

4.4

1.18

 

65.3

 

8.41

 

0.02

 

0.16

 
KM-20-14  

421.7

 

461.6

 

39.9

1.00

 

18.4

 

1.47

 

0.19

 

1.67

314

including  

426.3

 

429.8

 

3.5

1.28

 

30.0

 

9.56

 

0.07

 

0.95

 
including  

457.2

 

460.7

 

3.5

2.58

 

26.3

 

0.36

 

0.38

 

8.33

 
KM-20-14A  

404.6

 

409.0

 

4.4

1.48

 

79.2

 

1.67

 

0.41

 

2.50

303

including  

404.6

 

406.4

 

1.7

2.46

 

173.6

 

4.08

 

0.53

 

5.02

 
KM-20-14A  

421.0

 

443.5

 

22.5

0.72

 

15.9

 

0.86

 

0.18

 

1.51

312

including  

421.0

 

421.8

 

0.8

2.91

 

45.0

 

9.81

 

0.19

 

1.69

 
including  

421.0

 

425.0

 

4.1

1.14

 

21.4

 

3.23

 

0.14

 

1.30

 
KM-20-15  

506.8

 

510.1

 

3.3

0.33

 

192.0

 

0.05

 

1.75

 

3.73

402

KM-20-16  

480.4

 

518.8

 

38.4

0.81

 

24.3

 

0.85

 

0.25

 

2.24

385

including  

480.4

 

492.9

 

12.5

1.98

 

48.5

 

1.63

 

0.50

 

4.23

 
including  

480.4

 

483.4

 

3.0

4.74

 

77.9

 

2.40

 

0.91

 

7.49

 
including  

489.8

 

492.9

 

3.0

2.59

 

100.7

 

3.61

 

0.92

 

6.90

 

Table 3. Locations of Phase 1 and 2 Program drill holes completed and in progress at Kay Mine, Arizona

Hole ID

Phase

Drill Pad

Zone

 Collar East
WGS84 

Collar North
WGS84 

Collar
Elev m

Collar
Az

Collar

Dip

Total
Depth m

KM-20-01

1

Pad 1 North

392684

3769388

643

78

-48

335

KM-20-02

1

Pad 1 North

392684

3769388

643

75

-50

304

KM-20-03

1

Pad 1 North

392684

3769388

643

72

-43.3

366

KM-20-03A

1

Pad 1 North

392684

3769388

643

72

-43.3

321

KM-20-04

1

Pad 1 North

392684

3769388

643

65.1

-47.5

354

KM-20-05

1

Pad 1 North

392684

3769388

643

73.3

-47.2

349

KM-20-06

1

Pad 1 North

392684

3769388

643

81.3

-48.3

317

KM-20-07

1

Pad 1 North

392684

3769388

643

85.6

-47.6

308

KM-20-08

1

Pad 2 South

392638

3769266

653

91.1

-77.1

36

KM-20-09

1

Pad 2 South

392638

3769266

653

92.1

-77

671

KM-20-10

1

Pad 2 South

392638

3769266

653

96.3

-72.2

645

KM-20-10A

1

Pad 2 South

392638

3769266

653

96.3

-72.2

600

KM-20-10B

1

Pad 2 South

392638

3769266

653

96.3

-72.2

555

KM-20-10C

1

Pad 2 South

392638

3769266

653

96.3

-72.2

560

KM-20-11

1

Pad 3 North

392552

3769328

638

57.3

-67.5

653

KM-20-12

1

Pad 1 North

392684

3769388

643

95.7

-70.8

583

KM-20-13

1

Pad 1 South

392684

3769388

643

124

-66.5

524

KM-20-14

1

Pad 1 South

392684

3769388

643

133.6

-66

550

KM-20-14A

1

Pad 1 South

392684

3769388

643

133.6

-66

549

KM-20-15

1

Pad 2 South

392638

3769266

653

106.7

-66.8

572

KM-20-16

1

Pad 2 South

392638

3769266

653

91.5

-68.9

581

KM-21-17

2

Pad 2 South

392638

3769266

653

90.5

-59.5

892

KM-21-18

2

Pad 2 South

392638

3769266

653

89.8

-55

518

KM-21-18A

2

Pad 2 South

392638

3769266

653

89.8

-55

472

KM-21-19

2

Pad 1 North

392684

3769388

643

59.3

-69.5

482

KM-21-20

2

Pad 2 North

392638

3769266

653

53.7

-67.3

553

KM-21-21

2

Pad 1 South

392684

3769388

643

126

-70

561

KM-21-21A

2

Pad 1 South

392684

3769388

643

126

-70

556

KM-21-22

2

Pad 3 Grav

392552

3769328

638

33

-63

725

KM-21-22A

2

Pad 3 Grav

392552

3769328

638

33

-63

694

KM-21-23

2

Pad 1 South

392684

3769388

643

114.2

-66.3

528

KM-21-24

2

Pad 1 South

392684

3769388

643

119

-75.1

623

KM-21-25

2

Pad 3 South

392552

3769328

638

80

-77.4

775

KM-21-25A

2

Pad 3 South

392552

3769328

638

80

-77.4

746

KM-21-25B

2

Pad 3 South

392552

3769328

638

80

-77.4

738

KM-21-26

2

Pad 1 South

392684

3769388

643

118.2

-79.3

616

KM-21-27

2

Pad 1 South

392684

3769388

643

90.4

-86.7

859

KM-21-27A

2

Pad 1 South

392684

3769388

643

90.4

-86.7

817

KM-21-27B

2

Pad 1 South

392684

3769388

643

90.4

-86.7

823

KM-21-28

2

Pad 3 South

392552

3769328

638

86.7

-70.5

774

KM-21-29

2

Pad 1 South

392684

3769388

643

108.5

-54

489

About Arizona Metals Corp.
 Arizona Metals Corp. owns 100% of the Kay Mine Property in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination of patented and BLM claims totaling 1,300 acres that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a “proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver.” The historic estimate at the Kay Mine was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a “qualified person” (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The Kay Mine is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.

The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Property, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. Sugarloaf is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of “100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold” at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, 1983, Westworld Resources).

The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Property was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance/Quality Control
 All of Arizona Metals’ drill sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control (“QA/QC”) protocol which includes the insertion of blind standard reference materials and blanks at regular intervals. Logging and sampling were completed at Arizona Metals’ core handling facilities located in Anthem and Black Canyon City, Arizona. Drill core was diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories’ (“ALS”) sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Sample pulps were sent to ALS’s labs in Vancouver, Canada, for analysis.

Gold content was determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with ICP finish (ALS method Au-AA23). Silver and 32 other elements were analyzed by ICP methods with four-acid digestion (ALS method ME-ICP61a). Over-limit samples for Au, Ag, Cu, and Zn were determined by ore-grade analyses Au-GRA21, Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, and Zn-OG62, respectively.

ALS Laboratories is independent of Arizona Metals Corp. and its Vancouver facility is ISO 17025 accredited. ALS also performed its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results. Parameters for ALS’ internal and Arizona Metals’ external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the samples analyzed. Arizona Metals is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

The qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument43-101–Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Smith is the Vice-President, Exploration of the Company. Mr. Smith supervised the drill program and verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and QA/QC data, underlying the technical information in this news release, including reviewing the reports of ALS, methodologies, results, and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.

Disclaimer
 This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding drill results and future drilling and assays, the resumption of drilling and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of the Company. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive required permits or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward- looking statements or otherwise.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE (NOR ITS REGULATORY SERVICE PROVIDER) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Not for distribution to US newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States

Arizona Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arizona Metals Corp Announces Drilling at the Kay Mine Gold-Zinc Discovery Intersects 9.0 m Grading 6.1 g/t Au, 4.0% Cu, 3.3% Zn, and 18 g/t Ag, Within a Broader Interval of 76.0 m Grading 1.6 g/t Au, 0.8% Cu, 4.2% Zn, and 33 g/t Ag Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the “Company” or “Arizona Metals”) is pleased to announce the results of an additional four drill holes at the recently discovered gold-rich zone of open-ended mineralization at the Kay Mine, in an area …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
Alussa Energy Announces Expected Closing of Business Combination with FREYR
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
Arizona Metals Corp Announces Metallurgical Testing at its Sugarloaf Peak Project Demonstrates Excellent Gold Recoveries from Surface to 111 m, Significantly Below the Depth of the Historic Resource Estimate