Loqate Releases Next Generation of the Industry's Most Advanced Type-Ahead Address Capture Solution

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loqate, a GBG solution, has announced the next generation of its type-ahead address capture solution, which is designed to help businesses reduce shopping cart abandonment, improve the customer experience and slash failed deliveries, which are a growing problem for brands. Research confirms that inaccurate or incomplete addresses cause delays in 41 percent of deliveries and failure in 39 percent, underscoring the important role accurate address data plays in customer success and growth.

With eCommerce at an all-time high, accurate customer address data is crucial for shipping physical goods, building personalised digital experiences and capturing a complete customer profile. At the same time, digital commerce is increasingly global, leading to complexity in capturing clean data while accommodating multiple languages, character scripts and address formats around the world. Loqate's type-ahead address solution gives organisations the power to capture accurate address information with fewer keystrokes, in more global markets and with greater flexibility. With an API that can be integrated in under five minutes, the solution is extremely easy to set up, allowing organisations to get up and running quickly.

"The rise in online consumer spending and the changing consumer journey make it more critical than ever for businesses to ensure they deliver the best experience possible from basket to delivery," said David Green, Managing Director of Loqate. "The ability to capture accurate address information is at the heart of providing customers around the world with an impeccable experience. Backed by expertise and the most advanced technology in the market, our intuitive address capture leverages location data, recognises human error patterns and catches mistakes, giving companies a solution they can trust to capture important address information and create a fast, easy customer experience and on-time delivery. It's a win-win."