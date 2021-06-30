checkAd

Agillic's CFO leaves

30.06.2021, 11:00  |  14   |   |   

Announcement no. 13 2021


Copenhagen – 30 June 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC), the Copenhagen-based marketing automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, announces that CFO Bent Faurskov leaves Agillic A/S.  

Agillic's CFO Bent Faurskov has chosen to accept a new position outside of Agillic and will leave the company on 30 September 2021.

Says Emre Gürsoy: "I have been pleased with Bent's efforts through the Covid-19 phase, the first step in our transformation phase, as well as preparing Agillic for its next phase, which will be the implementation of the Reboot 2.1 strategy. I would like to thank Bent for his efforts and we wish him the best of luck in the future. We are now beginning our search for a new CFO who, along with the rest of the management team, can execute on the Reboot 2.1 strategy."

For further information, please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Bent Faurskov, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 25 16 21 03
bent.faurskov@agillic.com

Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF
Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte
+ 45 20 72 02 00
jn@nordencef.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. 

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London, Stockholm, Berlin and Prague as well as development units in Kiev and Cluj-Napoca. For further information, please visit www.agillic.com
Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 30 June 2021.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22, 2. – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark

